Sherrie Hamilton, co-owner of the Red Fox Winery in Palisade, has faced difficulties as a business owner in the past. A vineyard freeze delayed the opening of Red Fox six years ago, but losing the Colorado Mountain Winefest, which spreads brand awareness and rakes in a good portion of revenue, would be more devastating.
The financial security of her winery and others could be in question if the annual event is cancelled due to social distancing measures to reduce the impact of COVID-19.
“I have to be optimistic and say that we’ll survive this,” Hamilton said. “This year has already been devastating, it’s going to take one to two years to recoup the losses. A cancellation would be a double-whammy.”
The 29th annual Colorado Mountain Winefest is still slated for September 17-20 for Palisade’s Riverbend Park.
At this point, about 600 more tickets have been sold than at this time in 2019, said Cassidee Shull, executive director of the Colorado Association of Viticulture and Ecology, or CAVE, the organization that puts together the winefest.
The 6,600-person attendance for Saturday’s Festival in the Park in 2019 attests to its status as the state’s largest wine festival. But Winefest could be canceled if Mesa County’s safer-at-home order, which limits public gatherings to 50 people, is renewed after its July 1 expiration date.
“We are just moving forward until we hear otherwise,” Shull said.
John Barbier, a native of France, has been working in the restaurant industry for more than 30 years, and owned and operated the downtown Grand Junction restaurant Le Rouge before buying what would become Maison La Belle.
“When people buy wineries, it’s because they have money,” Barbier said. “I was the opposite. I had nothing, I put everything into this.”
Maison La Belle has essentially no business in the winter months, Barbier said. In the spring and summer, about 90% of the restaurant/winery’s customers come from Denver and Salt Lake City for a taste of France. In the winter, though, those demographics head for the slopes instead of the patio, he said.
Barbier estimates that the 2019 Winefest brought in about $20,000 to $30,000 for Maison La Belle, or about 3% of its 2019 revenue. Maison La Belle has furloughed some of its staff and a handful of Red Fox’s employees have also been furloughed. Losing the most lucrative weekend of the year and a chance to raise brand awareness could be devastating for both wineries.
“For any business, a cancellation isn’t good. But especially so for wineries,” Barbier said. “We have no business for five to six months. Now we’re losing two months of business and maybe the biggest weekend of the year.”
Winefest has 60 wineries from around Colorado take part in the annual celebration of wine.
Grand Junction tourism has already lost a number of events in May and June, including the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series and Country Jam.
Last week, the Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Festival was officially postponed.
For now, the show goes on. Winefest VIP tickets are sold out, but people can still buy general admission tickets for $60 on the festival’s website.
Even though the Winefest has a no-refund policy, Shull said if the festival is canceled there will be refund options available.
“This is a community that thrives on these events,” said Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce. “We could see a loss that has a significant economic impact, somewhere in the ballpark of $500,000.”
According to the Palisade Chamber of Commerce, the annual Palisade Peach Festival brings in an estimated 15,000 visitors to the park. The peach celebration is still on the calendar for Aug. 14-15.
Besides the concern that the county’s safer-at-home public gatherings order could be extended, the springtime freeze that decimated some of the peach crops is an even larger concern.
Andrew Weber, executive director of the Palisade Chamber of Commerce, addressed those concerns last week, saying they are still planning for the Peach Festival to proceed on schedule.
Last week, he said “peach crop freezes will not stop the festival, we will always celebrate and support our growers, then and now as they face a huge challenge due to major crop losses.”
In the same press release, longtime peach producer Bruce Talbott of Talbott Farms agreed.
”The Palisade Peach Festival is the celebration of a prominent industry that has been important in Palisade and to Colorado as a whole since the late 1800s. It’s about coming together as a community in recognition of what makes up special and unique.”