A majority of respondents to the latest gjsentinel.com poll said they would take a COVID-19 vaccine if it rolled out in the United States, although with different qualifiers.
Variations of affirmative responses received 59% of the vote (Yes, 21%; Yes, but I’d wait until later iterations, 19%; Yes, but my doctor would need to recommend it, 19%).
Negative responses accounted for 30% of the vote (No, 20%; No, I do not believe it is that serious, 7%; No, I do not take any vaccines, 3%).
The remaining 11% is undecided.
The poll remains open through Saturday evening and you can cast your vote on the home page of gjsentinel.com.
You can also vote below. Please note that results are displayed live and might not match those reported in the story above.
If a COVID-19 vaccine rolled out in the United States, would you take it?
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
NEWSLETTER SIGN-UPS
Get the latest news, weather, COVID-19 statistics and more by signing up for The Daily Sentinel’s weekday newsletter.
You can sign up by going to gjsentinel.com, mousing over “Newsletters” on the main navigation bar, clicking “News” and entering your information.