Photos by MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel

ABOVE: Mesa County is now partnering with MAKO Medical, a health care diagnostic laboratory, to provide free COVID-19 tests to anyone who wants one, without an appointment at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. On Monday they were able to test more than 250 people.

BELOW: Adam Salazar administers a COVID-19 test at the Mesa County Fairgrounds testing site on Thursday.