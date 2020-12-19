he Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday morning at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado. More then 2,700 wreaths were place at the cemetery. Across the nation, more than 1.7 million wreaths were placed on grave sites with each being remembered by saying each name out loud. This tradition started 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company in Harrington, Maine had an excess of wreaths and arrangements that were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington National Cemetery. Now, 28 years later, more than 2.2 million wreaths have been placed in Veterans Cemetery all over the United States.
“The 2020 theme for Wreaths Across America has been ‘Be an American worth fighting for,’ and this year I have been blessed to see my fair share,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “The determination of the American people and their commitment to the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, made it possible for us to move forward this year, safely. We are humbled, and forever grateful for the outpouring of support from all across the country.”