For Grand Junction’s Joe Breman and people of Jewish faith around the United States, Oct. 27, 2018, was a day of pain and darkness, the latest reminder of the past cruelty and hatred Jews have faced for so long.
Breman moved to Grand Junction in 2002. Before then, he lived in Pittsburgh, where he attended the Tree of Life Congregation with his sons. On that late October day, a gunman killed 11 people at the synagogue and wounded six others during Shabbat morning services.
What was once a house of worship for Breman had become the site one of the deadliest ever attacks on the Jewish community in the history of the United States.
That event emboldened Breman to become an even bigger advocate for the Jewish community. That’s why he’s convinced one of American media’s most influential Jewish figures — author, podcaster and former New York Times opinion writer and editor Bari Weiss — to visit Colorado Mesa University for the school’s 19th annual Holocaust Awareness Week.
Breman said he’s known Weiss “since she was an infant” and remains friends with her family, and that her coverage in the wake of the attack on the Tree of Life Congregation was among the reasons he considers her a vital voice in the national fight against antisemitism.
“Bari is an interesting human being in terms of what she writes and how she thinks,” Breman said. “One of the terms that has been used about her is that she is a promoter of nuance in issues. She’s able to see and write about elements of an issue or a story that are not necessarily mainstream and give background and perhaps cause people to think differently about an issue. She makes few personal appearances like she will in Grand Junction.”
Weiss will sit with Colorado Mesa President John Marshall and Board of Trustees member David Foster for panel discussion on Tuesday, April 5 at the Moss Performing Arts Center at 5:30 p.m.
Colorado Mesa students, faculty and staff can attend the panel discussion for free but must reserve a ticket. For the public, tickets are $10.
To reserve tickets, visit https://coloradomesa.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=2595&p=1.
“The specific thing about Bari Weiss that’s interesting is that she’s become an international writer and thought leader on a variety of topics, and she occupies this really interesting, rare space where she’s been able to draw fans from across the ideological spectrum and critics across the ideological spectrum, which is a sure-fire way of knowing that you’re probably getting something right,” Marshall said.
“Her popularity and her breadth of experience are really remarkable. We’re glad to be able to welcome her to campus.”
Marshall credited university professors Vince Patarino and Adam Rosenbaum for their roles in developing Holocaust Awareness Week on campus over the years.
Weiss’ visit, which was also made possible by Colorado Mesa’s Civic Forum, is the school’s latest effort in combating what Marshall sees as rising antisemitism both nationally and in the Grand Valley.
“It’s really vital that the university serve as a convener to say, ‘We’ve got a role to play here: to continue educating and challenging ourselves to think deeply about our history to ensure that we don’t repeat some of the awful mistakes of the past,’ ” Marshall said.
“The university feels a very strong obligation to continue serving as a convener or a facilitator for the region to continue having really important and thought-provoking conversations, especially in a time where we feel really polarized in this country. As a university, we have a really strong obligation for insuring that we’re having these difficult conversations and we’re doing so in a civil and respectful way.”
Breman believes Weiss’ quality of addressing controversial issues outside of the parameters of America’s two-party political approach to seemingly every topic will make her panel discussion captivating for those hoping to learn more about the battle against antisemitism.
Among Weiss’ works is the 2019 book “How to Fight Anti-Semitism.”
“She’s a provocateur,” Breman said. “What she says, people may not like or agree with, but at the end of the day, she’ll make them think about it.”