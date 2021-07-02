What they had here was a failure to communicate.
Bureau of Land Management and Delta County officials say it was a miscommunication somewhere along the line that led to some wording being left off a plaque for a new flagpole installed along U.S. Highway 50, an omission that disappointed the man whose efforts led to the pole's installation.
"We are exploring ways to make it right and that includes potentially replacing the plaque," said BLM spokesman Shawn Reinhardt.
Montrose resident, military veteran and U.S. flag advocate Bill Babbel pushed for years for the installation of the new flagpole along the highway, originally hoping to see it erected on the west side, where it was to replace a lower pole near the fabled "Christmas tree" blue spruce there. Babbel wanted to have a taller pole that could be lit at night with solar-powered lighting without vandals being able to reach and steal lightbulbs.
But the BLM was cool to the idea of a new flagpole at the tree location because the existing pole and tree are just inside what is now the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area. The agency says a permit never was issued for the existing pole, which will be removed, and it has indicated it could have been a protracted and costly process to allow the new pole there.
Instead, it offered use of BLM right-of-way across the highway, outside the national conservation area. While that wasn't Babbel's preferred location, he proceeded with plans for erecting the pole there, and Delta County officials agreed to have the county hold the right of way permit.
Babbel then came up with a plaque that honored first responders, people who serve or served in the Armed Forces, and citizens who have "cared for, protected and respected" the Christmas tree and flagpole there over the years.
According to past Daily Sentinel reporting, the history of the Christmas tree dates back some 60 years and involves multiple trees. The original tree was a juniper that was relocated to save it when the highway alignment was altered, and was decorated like a Christmas tree by people over the years. After it died, several successive trees were planted in its place but didn't live long, but then the spruce tree was planted farther from the road in amended soil and in a basin that catches scarce precipitation, and it has fared better.
But unlike the plaque that Babbel proposed, the eventual plaque at the new flagpole site, which was the subject of a dedication ceremony Tuesday, contains no language acknowledging the caretakers of the tree and existing flagpole, which Babbel said defeats the whole purpose of his project. That final plaque language was reached in discussions between BLM and Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley.
LeValley says that at one point the BLM had concern about Babbel's proposed language because of the national conservation issue, with the spruce tree not being native to the area.
But Reinhardt said the agency doesn't have issues with the language Babbel had sought.
"We are 100% on board with and support recognizing all people who cared for the tree," he said. "It was just a miscommunication when we were making the plaque with the county."
He said all the BLM's approved documents on the subject included plaque language referencing the tree, and he's not sure where the miscommunication arose.
In checking on the matter this week, LeValley confirmed that an email from the BLM to the county did affirm the use of the language Babbel sought on the plaque.
"It clearly says 'all who have cared for the Christmas tree,' and that's what was approved by the BLM, so we will get it fixed," LeValley said.
She said she's not sure if the confusion was on the county's part. Reinhardt said the BLM had requested some changes in the plaque, involving adding a right-of-way permit number and maybe some grammatical fixes, but somehow some of the agreed-upon language regarding the tree didn't end up on the plaque. He said the omission also could have happened when the plaque was being made.
He said the BLM isn't interested in finger-pointing, and is grateful for Babbel, the county and other parties that made the flagpole dedication possible.
"It's unfortunate it got hung up on a mistake," he said, adding that he understands why Babbel would be upset.
Said LeValley, "I just again want to thank (Babbel) for all his dedication and patience" regarding the project.
Babbel said he'd be happy if the mistake is rectified and the caretakers of the tree are recognized.
"The purpose (of the project) wasn't the flagpole and flag, it was to show appreciation and respect to all those people," Babbel said.
As for the tree itself, its future appears secure even with its location in the national conservation area. While the flagpole by it is to come down, Reinhardt said there are no plans by the BLM to remove the tree.