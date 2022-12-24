The Colorado Court of Appeals earlier this week reversed a lower court ruling tossing out a wrongful death case where a wheelchaired patient was smoking while on oxygen and caused a fire that led to his death.
A three-judge panel of the court ruled that District Judge Brian Flynn erred when he dismissed the case on grounds the plaintiffs failed to provide certain disclosures from its expert witnesses that would show causation, that hospice did anything to facilitate the death.
Melvin Nord Atwood died in 2017 from burns and smoke inhalation when he was a hospice patient at the Retreat at Palisade, an assisted living facility owned by Triumph Properties LLC.
Despite repeated warnings from hospice workers and his own physicians not to smoke while on oxygen, Atwood continued to do so. His cigarette ignited the tubing connected to the link, causing flames to engulf him, according to the ruling written by Judge Lino Lipinsky, which was joined by Judges Rebecca Freyre and Steve Bernard.
The judges ruled that Flynn erred when he dismissed the case summarily, agreeing with the Atwood family members that Triumph’s argument for dismissal was not too speculative to show causation. The family presented at least two expert witnesses, Stacey Donnelly, an expert witness on nursing and nursing home administration, and an unnamed former employee of Triumph.
The lawsuit focused on why employees of the facility didn’t do more to prevent Atwood from smoking while his oxygen tank was turned on other than withhold his cigarettes and lighter at a nursing station when he wasn’t outside.
In its suit, the family questioned why facility employees didn’t turn off his oxygen tank when he smoked, prevent him from taking the tank with him when he was wheeled outside, withhold his cigarettes until his tank was shut off, supervise him and have a fire blanket accessible when he smoked, or move to have him evicted from the facility for failure to comply with its smoking rules.
“The family members acknowledge it is impossible to know for certain how Atwood would have responded to these types of efforts to stop him from smoking while on supplemental oxygen,” Lipinsky wrote. “However, they correctly note that, when presented with the statements of Donnelly and the former Triumph employee, as well as Atwood’s medical records, a reasonable juror could logically infer that the possible interventions described in the response would have prevented Atwood from smoking while using supplemental oxygen by depriving him of his cigarettes and lighter, at least deterred him from doing do, or mitigated Atwood’s injuries if his cigarette caused the tubing of his oxygen take to ignite.”