Only 340 World War II veterans remain in the Western Colorado Health Care System for Veterans Affairs.
One of them is 98-year-old Ruth Helen Karn.
Just 19 years old when the ruthless surprise attack on Pearl Harbor occurred on Dec. 7, 1941, Karn was immediately prompted to do her part for her country.
She enlisted in the Navy the next year in 1942 and would stay on for six years, working her way up to chief yeoman and meeting her future husband, a Marine, along the way.
“There was so much going on at that time, and I didn’t have any older brothers that went in so it didn’t affect me in that way,” Karn said.
With everyone around her enlisting, she wanted to join the fight. She was the only woman she knew to enlist.
“I think I just wanted to be part of it,” she said. “I urge all the women out there that get out of high school to pick something in life that you want to do.
“It was wonderful and I met some really great people,” she said about her time in the service.
In America’s 244-year history, the country has been truly united only a handful of times. The aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor on that fateful and tragic December day was one of those times.
“The new year of 1942 calls for the courage and the resolution of old and young to help win a world struggle in order that we may preserve all we hold dear,” President Franklin D. Roosevelt said in late December 1941.
More than 2,400 servicemen and civilians lost their lives in Pearl Harbor, according to the National World War II Museum. In the days after Dec. 7, 1941, enlistment and recruitment offices around the country reported having waiting lines out their doors.
In 1941, there were 284,427 personnel in the U.S. Navy, according to the museum’s research. In 1942, that number jumped to 640,570 and to 1,741,750 in 1943.
Pearl Harbor created a sense of nationalism and patriotism that helped turn the tide of the war, but it was also the beginning of a shift in the workforce.
Beginning in 1941, 350,000 women served in the United States Armed Forces during World War II.
The History Channel reports that from 1940 to 1945, the percentage of women in the U.S. workforce increased from 27% to 37%, and by 1945, nearly one out of every four married women worked outside the home.
Congress first instituted the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps in May of 1942, later changed to the Women’s Army Corps and, by 1945, there were more than 100,000 WACs. The Navy had the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) .
The Minnesota Historical Society Library reports that about 70% of women worked in office-setting jobs as typists, clerks and mail sorters.
“I did office work,” Karn said. “My first job, I was at the Great Lakes (Naval Station) in Illinois that was a boot camp for the sailors. When they were done with their schooling or whatever they were learning, I sent them to their first station.”
Between the 1941 attack and the Aug., 14, 1945, surrender of Japan, more than four million Americans served in the Navy, the Naval History and Heritage Command reports.
One million of those sailors were trained at Great Lakes. Established in 1911, Naval Station Great Lakes is the Navy’s largest training installation and houses the Navy’s only boot camp.
Karn said when she worked there, new orders would come in and it was her job to make the arrangements to get the Navy personnel where they needed to go. She moved up the ranks, eventually becoming chief yeoman.
“You’re responsible for the men under your jurisdiction,” she said.
As she was reviewing assignments and making arrangements for the personnel she oversaw, one thing Karn really tried to do was to get them stationed as close to home as she could.
“They might be homesick, and at least they might be able to go home for a weekend visit,” she remembered.
While neither of her two children, a son and daughter, would go on to enlist themselves, she encouraged everyone, men and women, to follow their passions and dreams.
“They ask me about it and I tell them whatever it is, they have to make up their own mind about what they want to do,” she said.
Turning 99 years old next month, Karn says days like Pearl Harbor Day make her think of what might have happened to the men who came through her office more than 75 years ago.
“On days like today, you wonder what happened to all those that you knew in the service and those that I sent along, out to their first station,” she said.