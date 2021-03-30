Xcel Energy crews are relocating a natural gas line on First Street in advance of the upcoming Colorado Department of Transportation Interstate 70-Business Loop construction project.
The project will be centered on the multiple intersections in the areas of First Street and Grand Avenue.
The Xcel work began earlier this month between Ouray Avenue and Grand Avenue.
Additional relocation work will also be done between Ouray Avenue and Gunnison Avenue and between Grand Avenue and Rood Avenue, according to a news release from Xcel Energy.
Access to businesses and side streets along First Street will be maintained, but some short-term closures for safety may be needed.
Traffic control and lower speed limits through the work site are in place.
During construction, crews will install the natural gas line by both trenching and drilling, according to Xcel Energy. Crews will drill underneath Grand Avenue to reduce traffic impacts.
The construction is set to continue this spring and is being done because of the CDOT plan to change the intersection at First Street and Grand Avenue and make other upgrades to the road infrastructure, including added lanes and a multi-modal path.
CDOT finalized the design for improvements at the First and Grand intersection last year. The project includes the I-70 Business Loop from American Way to Rood Avenue, and Colorado Highway 340 from Mulberry Street to Second Street.
According to the CDOT website, the construction is to begin next month and is to be completed in July of 2022.
Anyone with questions on the natural gas work can visit xcelenergy.com/NaturalGasProjects, call the construction hot-line at 970-423-3411 or email the project at info@xcelenergyI70Bproject.com with questions or for information.