Work on the infrastructure in Dos Rios is continuing with Xcel Energy in the process of putting in foundations for new poles that will relocate large transmission lines that currently cross the property.
Xcel Energy Community Relations Director Kelly Flenniken said they are moving eight structures that carry the lines. The lines will be moved to the east side of Riverside Parkway then follow Hale Avenue west where it will cross the river. In total the project to move the line will cost $1.7 million.
“What we’re working on now is just getting those new structures up so we can move the wires and the distribution will also be moved,” Flenniken said.
She said there will be no disruption to the transmission service during the project and minimal if any disruption to distribution. The project is on schedule, she said and will be completed by March.
“We’re excited to work on the project,” Flenniken said. “I think the outcome is going to be really exciting. We’ve been involved in talking with the city about how to put it together for a long time. So it’s pretty cool to see things actually moving forward now.”
Grand Junction Public Works Director Trent Prall said the Xcel portion of the project was moving along well. The city is continuing to install infrastructure in the development and has begun work on a bathroom facility that will be located near the bicycle playground.
“M A Concrete is doing a great job getting the raw water and the domestic water and sewer lines and storm drain lines in,” Prall said.