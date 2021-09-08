Rusty Gabbard underwent his first kidney transplant in 2006. Sixteen years later, he needs another one.
This transplant will hopefully be buoyed by the Grand Valley community’s kindness.
Rusty and his wife, Michelle, are hosting a yard sale at their home at 231½ 28½ Road in Grand Junction starting Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The yard sale will continue Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It started as a unique idea.
“I went on the Mesa County Free and Giveaway (Facebook group with more than 4,600 members) with the idea of, instead of just asking for monetary donations, asking if they had things that they were going to take to Goodwill or places like that,” Michelle said. “Instead of taking those things there, why not donate to a local cause? It just kind of blew up. We got such a response out of that.
“There’s still stuff inside that we haven’t had a chance to get out yet. It’s been a real blessing.”
Rusty first suffered End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) in 2006 and received a cadaveric kidney, or a kidney from someone who had died. Cadaveric kidneys are temporary options for those with ESRD and typically last 7-10 years.
He and Michelle are both former sheriff’s deputies from different states who have had six children and one granddaughter, and now receive social security incomes because of disabilities; Rusty for his now-stage-five ESRD and Michelle for her multiple sclerosis with which she was diagnosed with in 2011.
Rusty is in good spirits these days, saying that he’ll likely receive a transplant by the end of the year. His next trip to the Front Range will include a transplant evaluation.
For now, the focus is On the yard sale.
“It’s another day for me, getting as much stuff out of here as we can,” Rusty said. “We’ve got a couple of more tests that we’ve got to go to Denver for to get the ball rolling on a transplant.”
The couple hopes to raise $10,000 to cover the costs of the process.
That’s the goal that was established on the GoFundMe page established by their friend, Angela Alire. The page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/lets-help-these-two-survive-the-kidney-crisis) has raised $125 so far.
Michelle does whatever work she can from home.
Rusty works part-time to supplement his Social Security funds.
This yard sale featuring a plethora of items of all sorts should provide a boost for them to afford the procedure and every step surrounding it.
“With me not being able to work with my M.S., there’s only so much I can do, so I figured this is a good way to pitch in,” Michelle said.
“We’re supposed to have $10,000 in savings so we can afford the meds, the follow-up visits, all the hotel stays since we’ll have to stay there for a month, month and a half after surgery in case anything goes wrong. That way, we’re as close as we can be to the transplant center.”