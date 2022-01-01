The year 2021 brought sweeping changes to Mesa County Valley School District 51’s Board of Education, and 2022 will bring further changes.
One big change will be in June when District Superintendent Diana Sirko is expected to retire.
Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill was chosen unanimously in early March, prior to three new board members being elected, as Sirko’s successor. Hill has been with the district since 2019.
“I had to ask myself, ‘Would I feel comfortable putting a generation of students in classrooms across the systems with you as the leader of this district?’ ” said then-board president Tom Parrish to Hill after the school board held an executive session lasting an hour and a half. “There’s no question in my mind that you’re that type of leader that we need.”
The board’s decision was based on Hill’s poise and his performance as assistant superintendent.
Of the three applicants for the superintendent position, Hill was the only one the district interviewed. Had Hill not dazzled the school board the way he did, the district would have committed to a nationwide search. Hill’s qualifications, however, rendered such an effort unnecessary.
“We knew we had talented people in this district, and sometimes you go looking for a star when you have the best people right there,” said then-board member Amy Davis, who did not run for re-election.
Hill, a Texas native, said he had career opportunities elsewhere, including other districts in which he would have been qualified to be the superintendent. However, he ultimately opted to remain in the Grand Valley.
“There were a lot of conversations with my wife about where we want to be a part of the community, and then where do I feel like I can make an impact,” Hill said. “And even though the last year and a half has been bumpy, I feel like we’re in the right place right now.”
Hill began his educational career as a fourth-grade teacher in the Austin Independent School District in Texas. He had no plans on seeking any positions beyond teaching. However, by the time District 51 hired him, it did so in order for him to eventually take the superintendent reins from Sirko some day.
“I just wanted to be a teacher. In my second year of teaching, my principal said, ‘You’re going to end up going into leadership,’ ” Hill said. “Then when I was in administration in Austin, my superintendent pushed me to get my doctorate. He told me I’d need it because I was going to be a superintendent one day.”
Few are happier about Hill’s ambitions coming to fruition than Sirko herself. “The most important relationship in education is student to teacher. Everyone else is there to support them, and Brian understands that,” Sirko said.
This coming year will also be the first in office for the new trio of D51 Board of Education members: President Andrea Haitz, Vice President Will Jones and Secretary and Treasurer Angela Lema. They were sworn in Nov. 30 and meetings so far have been matters of organization and communication. The board’s next meeting, scheduled for Jan. 18, could be the first in which policy changes or updates come to fruition.
Construction on the new Grand Junction High School will begin this summer ahead of its scheduled fall 2024 opening. The abatement and demolition of the existing school will take place from summer through fall of 2024.