The campaign for a ballot measure that would include Colorado in the National Popular Vote Intersate Compact in electing presidents kicked off Tuesday in a COVID-19 pandemic kind of way.
It was done virtually.
That campaign, Yes on National Popular Vote, aims to get Colorado voters to sign off on a bill that cleared the Colorado Legislature during last year’s session but was placed on the 2020 fall ballot after a petition drive successfully petitioned it on.
The question asks if Colorado should join with other states to dedicate its Electoral College votes to the candidate who wins the most popular votes nationwide, effectively circumventing that system.
“Americans elect all officials, from mayors to governors to state legislators to U.S. senators, by popular vote except for two, and that’s the president and vice president of the United States,” said Ruth Stemier, president of the Colorado branch of the League of Woman Voters. “The league has supported direct election of the president for 50 years, since 1970, believing that popular vote is essential to representative government.”
The Electoral College was established in the U.S. Constitution in 1789, and is modeled after the same way representatives in Congress are allocated. Each state has two senators, but their representatives are based on population counts in each. Likewise, each state gets electoral votes based on the number of senators and members of the House of Representatives each have.
For Colorado, that number is nine, but the state is expected to win a new congressional seat after this year’s U.S. Census count is completed.
The measure got onto this year’s ballot thanks to Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese and Monument Mayor Don Wilson. The two successfully launched a petition drive last year after Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 42 into law in March 2019.
Even though President Donald Trump has said he supports doing away with the Electoral College, Pugliese said she continues to believe it’s a bad idea.
“The National Popular Vote would take Colorado’s nine electoral college votes away from Coloradans and put them in the hands of people in higher population areas, like California and New York,” said Pugliese, a Republican. “Californians really want Colorado’s votes and have poured millions of dollars into Colorado’s Yes on National Popular Vote campaign to buy Colorado’s votes for president.”
State Sen. Michael Foote, D-Lafayette, who introduced the original bill, said Trump isn’t the only Republican who supports the idea.
“President Trump has expressed support for a national popular vote a couple of times publicly, but he’s not the only Republican who has,” Foote said. “There’s plenty of Republican support across the country, and we would expect plenty of Republican support in this fall’s ballot measure.”
The compact is only effective if enough states join that have 270 or more electoral votes. That’s the minimum needed to be elected president. To date, 15 states and the District of Columbia have joined the compact, bringing it just 74 votes shy that goal.
Regardless, no one in the campaign believes that will happen to impact this year’s presidential race.
“There are other states that are considering it, but I don’t see any scenario where there will be enough states signing on this year for it to take effect for the 2020 presidential election,” Foote said. “Perhaps by 2024.”