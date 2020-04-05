I asked my 80-year-old mom what she used before toilet paper was around. She said everyone used the Sears catalog. We all have some old books or magazines around. Let’s all calm down and stop with the run on toilet paper.
The coronavirus will not be the end of the human race, but our selfishness, stupidity and hoarding might be.
Even though our efforts need to be focused on COVID-19, let’s not forget to hold Tina Petters accountable.
I’d like to express heartfelt gratitude to everyone working at our grocery stores, especially the wonderful folks at the 12th Street City Market. Keeping the shelves stocked and the carts cleaned, and maintaining positive and cheerful attitudes in the face of so much uncertainty and stress, fosters a welcome sense of community spirit and goodwill. Thanks a bunch!
With all the negative things in the news, I saw a very positive article in the Sentinel a few weeks ago. Kudos to the CMU Engineering Students that made the small cars for the disabled children! That was a very heartwarming article and want to thank those CMU students for their efforts.
We need to penalize the greedy, immoral persons and businesses that hoarded essential food and health-related products in order to capitalize on the virus crisis. After IDing these profiteers, give them 48 hours to present their inventory for sale at reasonable pre-crisis prices or donation of such to a relief agency. If they don’t perform, then deny them, their family members and any of their business managers/associates and their family members the proposed $1,200 person federal payments as well as any future governmental payments.
Stop hoarding! I’ve been to eight stores this week looking for toilet paper and there is none. Some of you have 50 rolls in your house. Allow the rest of us to buy some. Be considerate of others. There is enough stress. We don’t need the lack of basic necessities to compound it. Stop hoarding!
The Grisso family would like to thank Dr. Ross Pacini along with everyone at the VA Hospital for the excellent care and service starting at the ER with Dr. Ott, Zack, Rhonda, and Rick. Also, thank you to Dr. Harris, Dr. Cruz, Dr. Smardo, Dr. Winnefeld, Barbara, Dan, Michelle, Conrad, Holly, Janice, Matthew, Christopher and Becky. We were very impressed with the precautions that were taken to minimize germ transmission, especially now with COVID-19. Great job cleaning crew! Thank you to all healthcare professionals, no matter where you serve. May God bless you and keep you safe.
Why doesn’t the school district compensate the parents for staying home and educating their kids? Most people are now unemployed, no money, distraught and are expected to oversee their child’s education. I think our most vulnerable population has shifted from elderly with medical issues to young families with children and no income.
At least we finally get a relief in the news from global warming, climate change and impeachment. Now the politicians are suddenly experts in virus detection.
There’s no excuse for the ballots from the November 2019 election not being found and counted. What makes me angry was the clerk’s response to this incompetence. First she blamed a former employee, then it was “sometimes things happen.” She thinks it’s no big deal that the uncounted ballots wouldn’t have altered the final results. Hardly the point. It’s even more outrageous that the Mesa County Republican official actually had the gall to say the whole thing is “trivial.” The Mesa County Clerk’s office is a mess. The ridiculously high turnover rate says it all.
For over a hundred years farmers and suppliers of local meats and agricultural products have been burning twice a year. There is a beneficial reason for it. Now the valley is being polluted with people from other states who don’t like it. Remember this: You moved here to get away from a place that didn’t suit you. You moved here for a better way of life. So learn to adapt to the area that you now call home and quit trying to change things to “suit your needs and make it better.”
I hope all those folks who are hoarding the toilet paper use it keep a squeaky clean behind. So ridiculous they only think of themselves. You would think the world is coming to an end.
The yellowish dust you saw on your windshield on March 15 was probably pollen from pine trees. When I lived in the mountains above Denver, we had a yellowish dusting everywhere from the pine trees.
A special thank you to the “angel” gentlemen who ran to help me get up after I fell at Sam’s Club while trying to load my paper towels into the trunk of my car. Bless you for not staying 6 feet away! I was not hurt, just sorry that you had to help me like you did.
Thank you staff and volunteers with the ADRC and SOS programs. Please support them any way you can as they are going out, risking their health and lives to protect those that are disabled, elderly and vulnerable from having to leave the safety of their homes. Contact them if you or someone you know could use their help and pay it forward.
One way to address the agricultural overgrowth problem is to hire ranchers that have herds of goats that are trailered to farms to clean fence lines and leftover grass and weeds in pastures. They are used in some farming areas of California quite successfully. Maybe this alternative to burning or spraying would be acceptable to farmers in this valley with some help from our local leaders.
Folks, think about others before you hoard. I went to the senior hour at the Orchard Mesa City Market and guess what? No flour, no yeast, no sugar, no eggs — and that’s just the aisles I went down. The eggs are the cheapest way I have to get protein for my diet, and as a fixed income person, not having them hurts.
If you are hoarding, you are a selfish, short-sighted person who cares for no one except yourself.