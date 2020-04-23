Two children were removed unharmed from a Delta County home where a married couple were found dead Wednesday evening after a third child had been reported unattended along the road between Crawford and Hotchkiss.
Brandon Sullivan, 33, and his wife Amanda, 33, were found deceased on the floor of the home next to each other. Medical officials confirmed the two children in the home were not injured, and all three children were cleared medically and allowed to go with family members.
The initial investigation of the scene appeared that Brandon and Amanda Sullivan both died of trauma to the head and a firearm was found in close proximity to the bodies, according to the Delta County Sheriff's Office.
The Delta County Sheriff's Office received a call at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday after a person had found a young child walking the area of Crawford Road and Little Road.
After meeting with the reporting party, deputies determined where the child may have wandered off from.
Upon arriving at the home deputies saw a young child covered in blood through the window, and then forced entry into the home where the two bodies and the other child were discovered. All three children, who ranged in age from approximately 18 months to 2-years-old, were medically cleared and placed in the custody of family members.
Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said this is an ongoing investigation and the coroner's office will determine the cause and manner of death to the married couple.