From learning how to fish, to climbing a tree with a harness, tp archery and BB gun shooting, scores of youngsters had an exciting day Saturday at Riverbend Park in Palisade.
Bob Morris, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife District Manager, estimates that approximately 300 to 400 kids were present at the 15th annual Outdoor Heritage Day event.
“We’re trying to get youth involved in the outdoors and introduce them to different types of outdoor activities,” he said.
Morris added this was the first year in several years that fly tying for fly fishing was taught, courtesy of Grand Valley Anglers. He also noted that Cabela’s and its parent company, Bass Pro Shops, gave a large donation to help cover some of the operational costs of the event.
Morris said a host of activities and booths were available throughout the park at no charge, through donations and volunteers who gave up their time. Even food was provided free of charge by event sponsors.
Colorado National Monument had a booth that showed attractions that are offered there.
“We showed kids what’s available,” Paula Willoughby said. “We have a junior ranger program. It’s free and children can complete activities in a book and earn a free ranger badge.”
Outdoor Wild Laboratory (OWL) instructor Derek Anderson had a station where youngsters could learn how to start a campfire through friction force.
“It’s more difficult than it looks and takes a little persistence, Anderson said."Fifty percent have been able to start a fire. It’s tougher for the real little kids, but it’s cool. Their parents help them out.”
Assistant Area Wildlife Manager Ivan Archer was among the individuals teaching youngsters how to fish with the new fishing poles they received at the event if they participated in selected stations.
“They’re practicing how to use their fishing pole,” Archer said. “We give them the pole to take home but want to give them the basics on how to cast and how to reel.” Archer said 250 to 300 poles were given out to the kids under 16. There were also stations teaching how to care, cut and clean fish.
Western Slope Search Dogs also attended. “We’re teaching the kids what to do if they get lost and how to find a pulse on a dog,” K9 Handler Kate Malapanes said. Children also were able to meet 15-month-old Anja, who is being trained to be a tracking dog.
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation had an inflatable BB gun safety range with paper targets. RMEF Chairman Terry Sweet said, “We’re teaching kids gun safety. A lot of them have never shot anything.”
Three-year-old Anderson Mack exclaimed, “I got a bull’s eye!”
The Laney family from Avon were staying at local state park and learned about the event from a notification at a campsite.
“It’s been awesome! The tree climbing, the (fishing) casting, the rifle shoot! I can’t believe it’s all free!” Kat Laney said. Her son, 10-year-old Marshall Laney said, “I’ve climbed trees but never with a harness before. I’ve never shot a BB gun before. I feel very happy today. I learned black bears fur is not softer than a mountain lion.”
Seven-year-old Oliver Gray from Orchard Mesa was able to enjoy the day with his dad Stephan. “I like the BB gun, bow and arrow and duck call,” he said. “I liked holding the turtles.”
People continued arriving, even as the festivities were coming to a close at 2 p.m. Among them was Molina resident Alyson Weirich. “We were looking forward to it,” Weirich said. “It sounded like our two-year-old would really enjoy it. We’re excited to come back next year.”