If two high schools play a four quarter football game but no one was there to officiate it, did it even happen?
That’s a possibility that referees and sports organizers say is not too far in the future.
There’s a shortage of sports official across the U.S. in high school and youth sports, and the Western Slope is no different. Chuck Nissen, who works for Colorado-West Custom Sports, has been battling this problem for about a decade now.
Nissen serves at least 10 schools in every sport from Aspen to Nucla to Rangely to Grand Junction, including 36 schools for basketball alone. While he doesn’t have hard numbers on the number of officials available, he knows one thing for sure.
“We’re short of officials in every sport … It’s been a long time coming. More and more people have left, it’s a crisis,” said Nissen. “(If this continues) there won’t be any games. If there’s nobody to officiate, it’s just practice. There may not be tradition of Friday night lights, games will be on Tuesday or Wednesday so we can get all (varsity)games covered.”
Some officials leave because they’re getting too old, some leave because they believe there are better uses of their time and others are sick of verbal and physical harassment.
ABUSE A PROBLEM AT YOUTH LEVELS
Colorado is one of 16 states that does not have laws “related to assault and/or harassment of sports officials, officials’ liability and independent contractor status,” according to a 2022 scorecard from the National Association of Sports Officials.
That’s not much of an issue at high school games because of an established hierarchy of power with principals, athletic directors, teachers and security guards in attendance.
Youth sports? Not so much.
“If a high school coach or parent attacks an official, there are consequences. If it’s in youth sports, they feel that because they paid the registration fee so they can act however they want,” said Chris Riley, president of Grand Mesa Little League (GMLL).
Only about 60% of GMLL games were fully staffed (at least two umpires) in the 2021 season, Riley said.
Riley prefaced that the vast majority of the GMLL parents and coaches are well-behaved, but there’s a loud minority that isn’t.
Riley said that in a 2018 game between Palisade and Grand Mesa, parents heckled an umpire to the point he quit after the game ended. Coaches can also be an issue when protesting calls. Riley recalled being assaulted last year when he told someone they weren’t allowed in the dugout without having passed a background check.
The issue isn’t restricted to GMLL, either.
Shaun Howe, executive director for Fire FC soccer club, sent an email to The Daily Sentinel in May referencing an incident between a referee and a parent. He also said such behavior has been escalating over the years.
Riley has also seen that. GMLL umpires are paid more now than before the pandemic about $45-$50 per game.
“But that isn’t enough for them to put up with the abuse they can receive,” he said.
BIG TIME COMMITMENT
The high school shortage is a little different.
The two biggest reasons prep sport referees are dwindling is the struggle to find a work/life balance and people aging out.
On the first point, Nissen said, some may not get off work until 4:30 p.m. and have to drive from Mesa County to Meeker for a 7 p.m. football game. With a smaller pool of refs, long commutes are more common, which eats into their personal and family time. And that’s tough to justify when you only make $42-$64 a game.
Nissen cites that as the most immediate issue.
“You can’t fight that. Yeah, I want them but that’s your family. That’s your personal time,” Nissen said. “I officiated for 36 years and I missed my daughter’s stuff and it’s hard to do, you regret missing it.”
Jason Holsan is a fixture in high school officiating on the Western Slope. A graduate of Rifle High School, he has been on the sidelines in basketball for 30 years and football for 25.
He echoed much of Nissen’s concerns.
“When I first started, you had to earn your stripes and work your way up to varsity games. Now with the shortage, guys with a couple of games under their belt are going to varsity. Your crew quality is then affected,” said Holsan. “Everyone who does high school sports has a primary job. It takes time away from family for ref, and they need strong support at home. It can be tough being gone 3-5 nights a week … I have seen good refs leave because of that.”
Holsan started officiating to both stay close to the games and teach them to the new generations. At 52 years old, he officiates 3-4 football games and 6-8 basketball games per week.
And that’s why it can be so difficult to reverse this trend. The biggest commitment isn’t money — it’s time, Holsan said.
WHAT TO BE DONE?
Youth and high school sports organizers are both taking this issue head on.
Riley said that GMLL has been more aggressive in not only supporting its officials but also implementing consequences for parents and coaches who act out.
“Each year, parents are required to abide by the parent code of conduct. One provision states they cannot attack officials,” Riley said. “If you stand and heckle an ump, you have one warning and then will be asked to leave. It can be for one game but if you can’t (stop) your kid may not be able to keep playing.”
Since 2018, GMLL’s participation has increased from 330 kids to about 500 while the umpire shortage has worsened. The league has implemented an in-house training program and has older players officiate the younger games, and gets high school kids to officiate the older kids’ games.
Ultimately, Riley wants parents and coaches to remember that baseball is simply a game, and the umpires are there for the love of the game.
“Without officials, kids won’t get proper playing/experience in. If you want kids to play at a scholastic or collegiate level, we need coaches who can be held accountable and focus on development,” Riley said. “These kids won’t remember who won or lost in 20 years but they will remember the lessons they learned from the game.”
At the high school level, Nissen is constantly trying to get new recruits to stay. Efforts getting students from Colorado Mesa University to help out are somewhat successful but that’s a temporary solution since many leave the job or the area after graduating.
Parents, players and coaches also may not have the patience for new hires.
“On-the-job training is tough for an official because you need to be 100% right 100% of the time. Mistakes happen and we need to work with that,” Holsan said. “If we can get a new official through their second year, we have a good chance of keeping them around. But getting them to that point is a challenge.”
CHSAA and School District 51 have made some efforts to get the word out that they need officials, through pregame advertisements while also recruiting.
Holsan also wants the public to know that referees do a lot of work behind the scenes, such as through regular meetings and tests to stay up to date on the rules.
“It’s a scary thought of what it will be in 10-15 years if our numbers keep going down,” Holsan said. “This is going to get to a point where not enough games are being covered and it’s going to be scrimmage or recess.”