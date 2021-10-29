Karis Inc. and The House held a dedication ceremony for the newly renovated Eidsness’ Center for Youth on Thursday on Main Street.
Karis provides housing to homeless youth ages 13-24, and the Eidsness’ center, located downstairs at 362 Main St., is the organization’s drop-in house, which functions as its front-line center for addressing youth homelessness.
It allows Karis to be proactive in getting kids off the street instead of reactive, Karis Executive Director John Mok-Lamme said.
It’s the only federally funded center of its kind between Denver and Las Vegas, he said.
“This is where we’re trying to get to the kids,” he said. The space has been open for 5-6 years.
Work on a complete renovation of the house was recently completed, Mok-Lamme said, and included work on the kitchen, surfaces, paint, lighting, bathrooms, conference room and art room.
“We did almost everything, really,” Mok-Lamme said.
The remodel took over a year because of disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, Mok-Lamme said, and much of the labor and supplies ended up being donated by the community.
The renovated space helps The House because it communicates the organization’s values of compassion and inclusion, Mok-Lamme said, and creates a more welcoming space than the organization had before.
“It gives us something in the center of the community that says ‘we’re addressing homelessness.’ ” according to Mok-Lamme said.
About 350 homeless kids come through the community each year.
It’s important to have a center addressing homelessness on Main Street because oftentimes homelessness is pushed to the periphery of a community, or to less-desirable areas, and it’s important to keep the issue at the forefront.
“Homelessness is often relegated to the worst neighborhoods, and that’s a mistake,” he said.
The center is named for the Eidsness Family. Cary Eidsness was heavily involved in getting the center to where it is today, and he said the rest of his family is also very generous.
Eidsness said he reached out to friends and acquaintances about helping with the remodel, and everyone he contacted said yes, “which tells you a lot about Grand Junction.”
Addressing homelessness should be an integral part of the community,
Mok-Lamme said.
“Homelessness doesn’t need to be at the periphery of our hearts, or our consciousness or our community,” he said.