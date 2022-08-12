The zipline across the Colorado River from Eagle Rim Park to Las Colonias Park is now expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to the city of Grand Junction.

Grand Junction-based Bonsai Aerial Adventures pledged to complete a zipline worth at least $600,000 as part of a deal with the city when the city gave Bonsai $1 million in incentives to move into the Las Colonias business park when Bonsai was contemplating leaving town.