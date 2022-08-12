Las Colonias Park is seen from Eagle Rim Park. A planned zipline will take off from a 15-foot-high launch tower, travel more than 1,000 feet over the Colorado River, and land on a 32-foot-tall tower near Butterfly Lake, which is next to Bonsai’s building at Las Colonias.
Crabtree Photography
Las Colonias Park as seen from Eagle Rim Park. A planned zipline project will connect the two.
The zipline across the Colorado River from Eagle Rim Park to Las Colonias Park is now expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to the city of Grand Junction.
Grand Junction-based Bonsai Aerial Adventures pledged to complete a zipline worth at least $600,000 as part of a deal with the city when the city gave Bonsai $1 million in incentives to move into the Las Colonias business park when Bonsai was contemplating leaving town.
The original expected completion date for the zipline was Aug. 1, 2021. Bonsai submitted an application for the zipline in May, 2021 with the goal of having the zipline operating by fall, 2021.
In November, 2021, Grand Junction City Council approved a lease and operating plan for the zipline that included an expected completion date of May 31, 2022.
The city of Grand Junction announced in late spring the zipline was expected to open this fall.
A memo from Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton to City Council Tuesday stated Bonsai is still in the process of having its plans approved by the state of Colorado, and construction could begin by the end of September, with expected completion by the end of the year.
According to Caton’s memo, Bonsai has encountered problems with its designs because of groundwater in the area.
“Bonsai CEO Thaddeus Shrader reported they had several concrete contractors go to the site to bid, and each one was very worried about the soil wall caving in when digging the deep pile foundation system originally specified in the plan. An additional concern was the digging being at or below waterline,” the memo states.
According to the memo, Bonsai has pursued a different type of foundation using helical piles to mitigate those concerns. Bonsai also had to alter its designs to include six inches of fresh soil covering the excavated material.
That design is under review by the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment, as well as the Department of Energy.
Once approved by those agencies, the designs will have to be approved by the city’s community development department, and then a building permit can be issued.
The zipline has been in Bonsai’s plans since Las Colonias’s framework was mapped out in 2017. Once started, construction is expected to last about eight weeks.
Bonsai must complete the zipline in order for the city to release its $1 million collateral from the original Las Colonias deal.
Two of the nine business park building site pads are occupied, one by Bonsai and leased to several other companies, and one by RockyMounts, a bike rack manufacturing company which moved from Boulder to Grand Junction and originally had planned to use its Grand Junction site for distribution, but has since moved its distribution to Ogden, Utah.