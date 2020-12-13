The town of Palisade has installed new equipment, including a zipline, at the playground in Riverbend Park.
Palisade Mayor Greg Mikolai was at the park and said he was looking forward to trying the zipline, which is not quite ready for use. However, new swings and two large shade structures have been installed.
“I think this is a beautiful amenity for Riverbend Park, especially for kids who want to come down here,” Mikolai said. “I think it is going to be a lot of fun. I love the covered structures for the play areas. I think we all know in western Colorado in the summer it gets a little warm in the middle of the day.”
The colorful shades will be taken off for the winter, but were installed to show town staff how to take them on and off. The zipline structures have been installed and will allow kids to hold on and zoom from one side of the playground to the other when it is complete.
“I love the zipline structure,” Mikolai said. “I think that’s going to be a real fun thing. You don’t see that too often in parks. I think that being here you’re going to see a lot of kids enjoy using it day after day after day.”
The project was paid for through funds from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO). Over the course of three years, the town saved funds from GOCO for the project, which cost $72,000.
“I think it was a great use of the GOCO funds for us and just a great example of what a benefit it is to have GOCO in this state and what it can do for individual communities,” Mikolai said.
This is the latest project to be completed at Riverbend Park. Earlier this year, Russian olive and tamarisk were removed from a significant portion of the river banks in the park. Next year, a new bathroom is scheduled to be installed.
“We know that Riverbend Park is just a magnet for outdoor recreation and outdoor activity here in Palisade,” Mikolai said. “Not only on a day-to-day basis, but also in terms of our festivals — Peach Festival, Winefest, Bluegrass Festival. So the more amenities we can provide to make being here in Riverbend Park an enjoyable experience the better off it is for individuals and the community as a whole.”
Mikolai said the new zipline could get interesting during some of those festivals like Winefest saying, “I hope it doesn’t get too crazy out here.”