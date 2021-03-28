On the map, Teller Avenue is situated two blocks south of North Avenue, beginning at North First Street and stretching — off and on eastward — before ending a little past 30 Road.
There are several vacant and occupied land areas along the avenue’s way, including the area encompassing Lincoln Park to North 24th Street and from 28 Road to the east side of the North Avenue Walmart.
The residential street is not named after someone who handles deposits and withdrawals at your bank, but rather a former Colorado senator, Henry Moore Teller.
An article published in the Feb. 27, 1914 Daily Sentinel, announced the death of Senator Teller, noting that he “was a well-known figure in Grand Junction, where he has visited many times in the past and where for a quarter of a century he has been quite prominently identified with the city’s interests,” the article said.
Born in western New York in 1830, Teller was the first United States senator from Colorado. He served for more than 30 years in public office, residing in Denver and owning property in Grand Junction. The former Teller farm is the property where the Veterans Affairs Hospital is now located.
The Sentinel article said that it was Teller’s “act as Secretary of the Interior prior to 1883 which threw open to public entry the lands in Mesa County and the Western Slope, and it was his ruling, which at about the same time, allowed the man who took up a land claim to borrow the money on a mortgage with which to prove up and improve the land, thus aiding very materially in the settlement of the valley.”
In addition to having a city street named after the senator, city of Grand Junction planners in 1959 were considering the proposed “Teller Arms” subdivision annexation, located within an arms length of the original Teller land.
According to Daily Sentinel archives, the proposed project was to encompass a 40-acre tract between North Avenue and Gunnison Avenue and from North 23rd Street to North 28th Street, which was being made into the (Teller Arms) shopping center and residential site.
Sen. Teller is also the namesake of a county in central Colorado that encompasses the towns of Woodland Park, Florissant and Cripple Creek.
