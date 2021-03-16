Contrary to popular belief, the Tomlinson Library at Colorado Mesa University, is not named after The Daily Sentinel photographer, Christopher Tomlinson (although the latter could fill volumes and volumes of books with his magnificent photos taken through the years).
According to CMU’s website, the library “evolved from humble beginnings.” First known as the Grand Junction Junior College Library (1925–40) it was located in the old Lowell School building downtown. Its 2,000 volumes were stored in locked cases in the dean’s office.
Library collection numbers have risen through the years and, along with the school’s status, its name has changed a few times. The college became a county junior college in 1937, was renamed Mesa College, then relocated to North Avenue. Grants boosted the library collection to 7,000 volumes, held in the Murr Memorial Library (1940-67) and it grew to more than 20,000 volumes by 1965. The new Lowell Heiny Library opened in 1966.
According to Daily Sentinel archives, Dr. John U. Tomlinson was named Mesa’s new president in 1975, coming from St. Cloud State College in Minnesota, where he served three years as academic affairs president.
A native of the Kansas City area, Tomlinson received his bachelor of arts and his master of science degrees from Fort Hays State University in Kansas. He taught high school for eight years then political science at his alma mater in Hays.
He completed his doctoral work and received his doctorate from the University of Kansas in 1968.
Selected out of 450 applications for the job, Tomlinson guided Mesa through the transition to a four-year program and a property expansion.
In 1976 the library held 71,000 volumes and the following year, Tomlinson proposed reorganizing the college’s 11 academic divisions to six schools — business; humanities and fine arts; industry and technology; natural sciences and mathematics; nursing and allied health; and social and behavioral sciences. By 1984 the library had more than 126,000 volumes and overcrowding prompted construction of a new 68,000 square-foot facility.
Dedicated in 1986, the library was named two years later for the outgoing college president Tomlinson, “to honor his commitment to improved library services at the college,” the CMU website says.
Reconstructed in 2015, the library houses more than 262,000 books, e-books, and audio-visual materials as well as more than 120 databases of academic journal literature.
n
“What’s in a Name is a new, twice a month feature, that looks into how or who things in the area were named after. If you are curious about a name, let us know: 970-256-4232; tips@gjsentinel.com.