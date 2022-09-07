Until this year, the thermometer in Grand Junction officially reached 100 degrees in September only twice in recorded history.
Already it’s now done that twice this month. The city also experienced its highest-ever recorded temperature for the month on Tuesday, which also was the latest in the year in which the temperature has reached or exceeded the century mark since records have been kept. The mercury reached 102 degrees by late afternoon Tuesday, which set a another record.
And the fun isn’t over yet. The record high for today is 98 degrees, and the forecast calls for today to again reach triple digits.
“So (today’s) looking like another record-setting day,” said Megan Stackhouse, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.
The forecast for Thursday offers only slight relief, at a projected 98 degrees, which would tie Grand Junction’s official record for Sept. 8.
Stackhouse said a “really strong ridge of high pressure” that has been dominating the Great Basin area is responsible for the record heat.
As of Tuesday, it was sitting directly over western Colorado, bringing what may have been the most scorching temperatures of the system.
Before this month arrived, Grand Junction official weather records showed only two September days ever reaching or topping 100 degrees, with 100-degree days on Sept. 1, 2019, and Sept. 4, 1995.
This month’s record-breaking heat kicked off on Friday with a 99-degree day that broke the record of 98 degrees for Sept. 2. Then on the Labor Day holiday the high reached 100 degrees, which Stackhouse said topped the previous record of 99 degrees for Sept. 5. That also marked the latest in September, and the year, in which Grand Junction historically experienced triple-digit heat, until Tuesday’s 102-degree day.
Stackhouse said that a little relief should arrive by Friday, with highs dropping into the mid-90s, and weekend highs possibly in the upper 80s. That’s still warm, but definitely an improvement over high temperatures that have been at least 10 to 15 degrees above normal, she said.
“The 80s will feel pretty good by comparison,” she said.
She said the relatively cooler weekend weather is expected thanks to a weather system tracking across the northern Rocky Mountains that could bring some showers and storms along the Continental Divide but promises little to no chance of precipitation locally.
“Then as we head into next week it’s looking like the high pressure is going to rebuild again, so (there are) really no significant chances of moisture here in Grand Junction on the horizon, unfortunately,” she said.
She said it’s too soon to say if 100-degree highs will return next week. It’s looking like the next high-pressure system could have some clouds with it, which could keep things a little cooler, she said.
Stackhouse said the National Weather Service recommends that people limit their time outdoors in such heat spells, and if they are outside in sweltering temperatures they should take plenty of breaks, have a lot of water on hand and stay hydrated.
Stackhouse said other record-setting temperatures in the region recently included two 98-degree days recorded Saturday and Sunday on Colorado National Monument, which tied the records there for those days.
Arlene Jackson, National Park Service spokeswoman for the monument, said she hasn’t heard of any heat-related issues over the weekend there, such as people requiring rescuing.
She said the Park Service advises people to hike first thing in the morning and be off the trail by 10:30 or 11 a.m. if possible, and to bring lots of water, even more than they think they need.
“We basically are still recommending the same things that we’ve recommended all summer,” she said.