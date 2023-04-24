In a photo from June 2022, a wild horse grazes near Meeker. The Bureau of Land Management will have about a dozen wild horses available for public adoption this weekend, and trainers will select their mustangs for the Meeker Mustang Makeover.
The public will have the opportunity in Meeker next weekend to adopt some of the wild horses removed from the range in Rio Blanco County last year.
The Bureau of Land Management is holding an event on Friday and Saturday for trainers to choose their mustang for the Meeker Mustang Makeover event in August, and about 12 wild horses also will be available then for adoption by the public.
The BLM last year removed hundreds of horses from the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area in Rio Blanco County, saying the population was at an unsustainable level for the range.
This year, the 25 trainers in the annual Meeker Mustang Makeover competition will be working with horses removed during last year's roundup. After choosing a horse this weekend, they will work on training it for the competition on Aug. 26. Afterward, an online auction will be held to adopt out those horses.
Next weekend's event, including the public adoption of horses, will be held at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds, 700 Sulphur Creek Road in Meeker. Bidders may view the horses on Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and must be present during the silent auction on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. to place a bid on horses, according to a BLM news release.
BLM staff will approve adoption applications onsite, and visitors will be able to view horses until the auction begins. Dogs and other pets will not be allowed in the adoption arena to due to safety concerns for personnel and horses.
"We look forward to the opportunity to find good homes for wild horses that were gathered locally from the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area,” Tyrell Turner, wild horse and burro specialist for the BLM's Colorado Northwest, said in the release. “We are excited to hold this event in collaboration with our partners and give the opportunity for the public to engage with their wild horses.”
The event also will include training demonstrations and clinics presented by Steve Mantle, who long has worked with the BLM to train wild horses for adoption. More information on next weekend's event may be found at www.meekermustangmakeover.org.
More information about BLM Colorado’s wild horse and burro adoption program may be obtained by visiting www.blm.gov/WHB or calling 866-468-7826.