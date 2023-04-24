Meeker Horse Roundup

In a photo from June 2022, a wild horse grazes near Meeker. The Bureau of Land Management will have about a dozen wild horses available for public adoption this weekend, and trainers will select their mustangs for the Meeker Mustang Makeover.

 LUCAS TURNER/Rio Blanco Herald Times

The public will have the opportunity in Meeker next weekend to adopt some of the wild horses removed from the range in Rio Blanco County last year.

The Bureau of Land Management is holding an event on Friday and Saturday for trainers to choose their mustang for the Meeker Mustang Makeover event in August, and about 12 wild horses also will be available then for adoption by the public.