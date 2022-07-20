An underground fire from a historic coal mine in the upper North Fork Valley caused a wildfire this week that has burned several acres above the town of Somerset.
The fire is burning on steep slopes in the area of the West Elk Mine, which remains an active coal mine and isn’t the mine that has been associated with the fire.
Adam Murdie, undersheriff for the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office, said what’s being called the Coal Seam Fire is occurring in an area where fire crews have responded three times since about late May or early June as fires popped up from mine vent holes.
He said that two helicopters have been working the current fire, which as of Tuesday afternoon was anywhere from 4 to 8 acres in size.
A Hotshot ground firefighting crew is in the area but can’t get to the fire scene because it is so steep and cliffy, he said. The state Division of Fire Prevention and Control was taking command and is looking at building a line around the fire, but not right in the fire area due to its inaccessibility, he said.
No structures are in the immediate area of the fire, but it is visible from Somerset, Murdie said.
The town was in no danger as of Tuesday afternoon, but trigger points were in place for the sheriff’s office to respond to the town with an information team if the fire got much larger, he said.
Said Murdie, “They’re never going to be able to put that fire out, of course, underground. I need to qualify that. It’s going to be a consistent issue.”
On June 21, Mountain Coal Co., an Arch Resources subsidiary that owns the underground West Elk Mine, wrote to the state Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety to submit an application to add an access road to vent holes at the Bear Mine that have been causing the fire threat. The project also is known as the Edwards Mine Fire Project.
Underground coal mine fires in Colorado can burn for decades and pose a danger of igniting surface fires. The 2002 Coal Seam Fire that destroyed some 30 homes in the Glenwood Springs area is believed to have been started by such a fire.
A 2018 state underground coal mine fires inventory report indicated that fire activity at the Bear Mine site was low at that time.
Based on inspections that included using a drone with thermal imagery, the 2018 report said fire activity and temperatures at surface vents were low, but steep and unstable land added a level of unpredictability to the fire, and the consequences of a wildfire would be high due to the proximity of Somerset to the site.
A June 7 request for quotations from the Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety sought bids for a project this summer involving clearing away vegetation from a 50-foot area surrounding any vent at the site. The project was to be paid with federal grant money, and a road was to be built from west of the West Elk Mine to the top of the project area.
While the 2018 report indicated temperatures at vents ranged from 60 to 110 degrees, the request for quotations in June advised of surface temperatures that could exceed 200 degrees.
Information wasn’t immediately available from the state Tuesday on the vegetation-removal project’s status.