The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission on Tuesday moved to nearly double, to $15,000, the per-animal limit on how much agricultural producers would be compensated for livestock lost to wolf depredation under the agency’s draft wolf restoration and management plan.
The commission’s action came on Tuesday in a heavily attended public meeting in Rifle, on a day when the agency also reported that a North Park wolf fitted with a new GPS tracking collar just last week had already managed to slip out of that collar.
Also Tuesday, the agency said it had concluded an investigation into the losses of a few calves outside Meeker last October, and while their wounds were consistent with injuries from a large canine, further investigation has yielded no confirmation of wolves in the area.
Parks and Wildlife is working on a plan to begin restoring wolves to Colorado by the end of this year, as required by a 2020 ballot measure approved by state voters. It has held multiple meetings, including the Tuesday meeting in Rifle, in part to gather public comment on its draft restoration and management plan. It heard some two hours of public comment Tuesday during a standing-room-only meeting.
As in other meetings, many of those comments came from people working in agriculture and outfitting worried about possible impacts from having wolves on the landscape.
“We’re nervous. We’re scared. Everyone’s fearful of losing their livelihoods,” Ann Marie Scritchfield, owner of a Meeker outfitting business, told the commission Tuesday.
The voter-approved measure includes a requirement to fairly compensate owners for losses of livestock to wolves. The draft plan released in December called for 100% fair market value compensation up to $8,000 per animal for loss of livestock and guard/herding animals. But both ranchers and some Parks and Wildlife commissioners said that’s not enough because animals can cost much more than that.
Commissioners on Tuesday gave direction to agency staff that the maximum compensation should be raised to $15,000. The commission also directed that veterinary costs should be additive to compensation for an animal that ultimately dies, so that total compensation can be as much as $30,000 for both vet care and a lost animal. The original draft plan had specified that the $8,000 compensation cap included any vet costs incurred before an animal died.
The commission direction on Tuesday came as commissioners and members of the public voiced continuing concerns about where funding will come to pay for the wolf plan, and specifically things such as increased staffing and reimbursement for losses to depredation.
“Without the funding in place it basically can fail. That’s true about any business,” sheep rancher Warren Roberts told the commissioners.
Some commissioners and members of the public want to see the wolf program have a dedicated funding stream to ensure it can be paid for without other agency programs suffering. Dan Gibbs, executive director of the state Department of Natural Resources, told commissioners that it’s not like there is no money allocated for the program, pointing to money the Legislature already has approved. But he said the wolf program funding will have to go through annual approval by the legislature, which is normal.
Carlyle Currier, a Plateau Valley agricultural operator and president of the Colorado Farm Bureau, told the commissioners, “I unfortunately don’t have a lot of trust in the General Assembly at times.”
Another aspect of the plan envisions some collaring of wolves to help track and learn about them using GPS and VHF radio telemetry capability. Ranchers have voiced a desire to see wolves tracked closely so ranchers can better protect livestock. Parks and Wildlife has been collaring wolves with mixed results to date in the case of wolves in North Park that became established there naturally when wolves migrated into the state and produced a litter of pups.
Just last week, the agency announced it had caught and collared two wolves, thought to be the father of the litter and one of his male pups. The elder wolf already had a collar but it was damaged and failed, so it was replaced.
SLIPPED COLLAR
On Tuesday, a public commenter told the commission that a wolf already had shed his new collar, which Reid DeWalt, assistant director of aquatic, terrestrial and natural resources for Parks and Wildlife, confirmed.
The wolves were collared on Thursday. DeWalt said that on Sunday Parks and Wildlife got a signal that the elder wolf’s collar wasn’t moving. A staff member investigated and found the collar.
“That animal had slipped that collar. That collar had come off,” DeWalt said. “Things happen. We’ll determine what happened and what went wrong with that.”
He said the wolf’s previous collar had failed because the battery pack had ripped off.
He said agency personnel on Tuesday saw the wolf that slipped its collar.
In the case of the Meeker-area calves, Parks and Wildlife said in a news release Tuesday that the discovery “of a pack of nine harassing wildlife seven miles from the livestock incident cast doubt on whether wolves were in the area.” Parks and Wildlife Northwest Region Manager Travis Black said in the release that the injuries to the cattle lead the agency to believe they were killed, or attacked and inflicted with ultimately fatal injuries, “by some species of canine larger than coyotes, but we do not have specific evidence to determine what species of canid caused the depredations. The 90-day window allowed for producers to provide proof of loss has expired, so the investigation is being closed.”
The owner of the lost livestock is Lenny Klinglesmith, a member of the stakeholder advisory group that made recommendations to Parks and Wildlife on its wolf plan. According to the release, he won’t be further pursuing compensation due to the lack of evidence of wolves in the area.
“The Klinglesmith family would like to thank the local (district wildlife managers) and veterinary staff for the many hours spent in the field and in the office investigating this incident,” Klinglesmith said in the release.