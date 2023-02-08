The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission on Tuesday moved to nearly double, to $15,000, the per-animal limit on how much agricultural producers would be compensated for livestock lost to wolf depredation under the agency’s draft wolf restoration and management plan.

The commission’s action came on Tuesday in a heavily attended public meeting in Rifle, on a day when the agency also reported that a North Park wolf fitted with a new GPS tracking collar just last week had already managed to slip out of that collar.