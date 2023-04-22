Williams Companies has agreed to resolve alleged Clean Air Act violations through corrective measures at natural gas processing plants, including ones north of Parachute and in Rio Blanco County under a settlement that the federal government says will reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.
The settlement with Tulsa-based Williams is one of three with natural gas processing companies that the Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency announced this week. They said the settlements with WES DJ Gathering LLC, MPLX LP, and Williams in combination with Harvest Four Corners will require the companies to pay a combined $9.25 million in civil penalties and make improvements at 25 gas processing plants and 91 compressor stations in 12 states and two tribal communities.
Colorado and several other states also are settling claims in the cases, as is the Southern Ute Indian Tribe in Colorado.
The WES DJ Gathering settlement resolves alleged violations related to leak detection and repair regulations and requires it to take corrective actions at a complex of three gas processing plants 35 miles north of Denver. That’s in an area designated as being in “severe” non-attainment of EPA ground-level ozone standards. The company will pay a $3.5 million civil penalty to be split evenly between the state and federal government.
The settlement with Williams and Harvest Four Corners addresses alleged violations of requirements to control volatile organic compound emissions from natural gas processing plants. It requires Williams to pay a $3.75 million civil penalty, strengthen its leak detection and repair practices at 15 natural gas processing plants, including the Parachute-area and Rio Blanco County facilities, and perform leak monitoring and repair at 80 natural gas compressor stations, all located outside Colorado.
The settlement also requires Harvest Four Corners to implement a project at the Ignacio Gas Plant, on the Southern Ute Reservation, under which it will evaluate its flare equipment and, if necessary, install new monitoring equipment to ensure optimal flare performance and control efficiency.
The settlement includes payment of civil penalties of $2,227,500 to the United States, $307,500 to the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, $298,875 to the state of Colorado and $142,500 to the state of Wyoming. The federal government says the injunctive relief value of the measures the companies have agreed to take at their facilities under the settlement is about $8.5 million, and will reduce emissions of harmful volatile organic compounds by nearly 700 tons per year while also cutting emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.
The two local Williams facilities included in the settlement are Williams’ Parachute Creek plant north of Parachute and its Willow Creek plant off Rio Blanco County Road 5 southwest of Meeker. The Willow Creek cryogenic plant cost $350 million to build and opened in 2009. It chills natural gas in order to extract marketable liquids such as ethane, propane, butane and natural gasoline.
A pipeline associated with the Parachute-area plant was discovered in early 2013 to have leaked an estimated 50,000 gallons of natural gas liquids, resulting in benzene contaminating groundwater and briefly reaching Parachute Creek.
The EPA in 2018 filed a notice of violation against Williams subsidiary Bargath LLC for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at the Parachute-area plant. Among other things, it said Bargath failed to repair leaks as required in the case of hundreds of valve leaks, and in hundreds of cases failed to follow required monitoring, reporting and record-keeping requirements related to leaks.
Williams didn’t respond by late Friday afternoon to a request by The Daily Sentinel for comment on the settlement.
According to the federal government, in the case of the 15 plants, the settlement requires Williams to repair leaks more quickly, implement innovative repair technologies, install low-emission equipment, use optical gas imaging technology to identify leaks, and improve training for staff and contractors.
The MPLX settlement addresses facilities in North Dakota, Wyoming and the Uintah and Ouray Reservation in Utah.