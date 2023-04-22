Williams Companies has agreed to resolve alleged Clean Air Act violations through corrective measures at natural gas processing plants, including ones north of Parachute and in Rio Blanco County under a settlement that the federal government says will reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

The settlement with Tulsa-based Williams is one of three with natural gas processing companies that the Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency announced this week. They said the settlements with WES DJ Gathering LLC, MPLX LP, and Williams in combination with Harvest Four Corners will require the companies to pay a combined $9.25 million in civil penalties and make improvements at 25 gas processing plants and 91 compressor stations in 12 states and two tribal communities.