A winter that has proven wonderful for snow sport lovers and water supplies is taking a tragically high toll on wildlife in far northwestern Colorado, causing high mortality rates for big game struggling to find enough food on the range.

The death toll has been particularly high for young deer, elk and pronghorn, and some of the losses of animals of all ages have been occurring on highways, as they are struck by vehicles while they seek food along roadways or find themselves confined there by the snow. Some cases have involved semis striking animals, and in a single incident, 35 pronghorn were killed, said Bill deVergie, area wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in far-northwest Colorado.