Photos courtesy of R. Gonzales/Colorado Parks and Wildlife
A herd of elk search for food source in the snow in Moffat County. This winter is possibly the worst in the area for big game since 1983-84, which was one of the hardest that people alive today can remember.
Elk in Moffat County enjoy the sunshine on a baren, snowcovered territory. The winter has been one of the hardest on wildlife in Northwestern Colorado since 1983-84.
A herd of elk in Moffat County find some shelter in trees. The winter has been one of the hardest on wildlife in Northwestern Colorado since 1983-84.
Deer in Moffat County keep a watchful eye on people in the area.
A winter that has proven wonderful for snow sport lovers and water supplies is taking a tragically high toll on wildlife in far northwestern Colorado, causing high mortality rates for big game struggling to find enough food on the range.
The death toll has been particularly high for young deer, elk and pronghorn, and some of the losses of animals of all ages have been occurring on highways, as they are struck by vehicles while they seek food along roadways or find themselves confined there by the snow. Some cases have involved semis striking animals, and in a single incident, 35 pronghorn were killed, said Bill deVergie, area wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in far-northwest Colorado.
That agency also has been involved in an extensive program of providing hay to ranchers to bait big game away from domestic livestock, mostly in Moffat County but also in Rio Blanco County. The program is intended to keep big game looking for food from getting into potentially injurious conflicts with livestock, particularly now that it’s calving season for ranches.
DeVergie said the agency has spent well over $300,000 on the effort and given out well over 100 tons of hay, working with more than 100 landowners in the program. He said the program also helps replace ranchers’ hay eaten by big game.
“We’ve got quite an operation going,” he said.
Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Rachael Gonzales said the effort has been a communitywide one, with the ranchers doing the work of placing the bait supplied by Parks and Wildlife away from their herds.
The impacts this year are taking place in areas considered critical winter habitat for big game, and this year those areas are getting heavy snow and have had particularly cold temperatures. Gonzales said that while those areas typically get snow, it tends to be in lesser amounts that enable wildlife to get to food. But she said that as of a few weeks ago snow was 30 inches deep in some areas, with a hard crust on top that made it hard for animals to break through to reach forage.
ROUGHEST IN 40 YEARS
DeVergie said this winter is possibly the worst in the area for big game since 1983-84, which was one of the hardest that people alive today can remember. He said the 2007-08 winter also was tough for the animals, and this one will probably equal or surpass it in terms of impacts depending what happens weather-wise over the next 30 to 45 days.
“We’ve definitely seen mortality in a lot of the young animals,” he said.
“... If this snow doesn’t loosen up and open up a little bit where they can start getting more forage, then we’ll definitely lose more animals.”
Gonzales said some warming has helped open up some south-facing slopes to animals. But she noted that greening vegetation along highways also is drawing animals, which also use the roadways as travel corridors because of the deep snow elsewhere. And animals also are starting to migrate this time of year, meaning more time crossing highways.
She said motorists can help animals by being vigilant, and especially watching for wildlife on the move around dawn and dusk.
DeVergie said pronghorn can’t push through snow well and tend to get concentrated on highways. He said about 80 in total died in just four incidents involving vehicles.
DeVergie said that cold temperatures this winter pull the energy out of animals.
“All they’re doing is they’re eating to stay warm and stay alive,” he said.
Around the start of February the area was hit with extremely low temperatures that fell in some places below minus 40 degrees. Fortunately, deVergie said, the temperatures warmed up a fair amount during the days, unlike some cold spells in past winters in the area when daytime temperatures never topped 0 degrees for days and days.
He said if there’s another cold spell this year, it would take quite a few more young animals. In some cases this winter, Parks and Wildlife officials have had to put down ones that were in bad shape and weren’t going to survive.
He said that during the 1983-84 season, Parks and Wildlife tried to do a full-on feeding program in an effort to keep all the big game alive in the region during that tough winter.
“What they learned is just you can’t really do it. There’s just too widespread of an area; we have too many animals. It’s just not feasible to get to them all and make enough impact to keep enough alive to make it worth what we would have to spend to do it because that’s millions of dollars to do those things,” he said.
STILL EVALUATING
DeVergie said it’s going to be a few months before Parks and Wildlife officials have a better idea of the extent of this winter’s animal deaths on herds. As snow melts and they can get on the range, they can start seeing carcasses and better assess the impact.
Some deer fawns have radio collars as part of an ongoing study, and some elk also are collared. Those collars can provide mortality information for Parks and Wildlife officials, deVergie said, and they will help in assessing this winter’s impacts.
He said the biggest impact probably is going to be on the population of pronghorn. Pronghorn commonly are referred to as antelope. He doesn’t think a lot of antelope fawns will make it to adulthood this spring, something wildlife officials refer to as recruitment.
“Our recruitment rate for antelope is going to be really low,” he said.
He said the winter mortality is definitely going to result in the agency having to reduce the number of hunting licenses it makes available in the area, but it remains to be seen by how much.
DeVergie recognizes the benefits that the snowy winter will have in terms of filling stock ponds and rivers and helping the environment this year. But he said the winter still has been hard, not just for wildlife but for local Parks and Wildlife staff, many of whom have been working seven days a week to help landowners.
“It’s tough on spirits and tough to keep going, but fortunately we have a dedicated bunch of people. They’re willing to work hard and do what it takes,” he said.