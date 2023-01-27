San Luis Valley sheep rancher and Colorado Farm Bureau board member David Brown put the most bluntly what was on the minds of a lot of people who spoke in Gunnison this week on planned wolf reintroduction in Colorado.
Among other things, that plan envisions financial compensation for losses of livestock to wolves and assistance to stockgrowers to minimize wolf-livestock conflicts.
“Where is this money going to come from? If the money ain’t there, how do we know we’re going to get paid?” Brown asked.
Brown was one of many people to ask questions about funding at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission’s Gunnison meeting about the agency’s draft plan to restore and manage wolves in the state. The plan seeks to implement a 2020 state ballot measure requiring restoration of wolves in the state to begin by the end of this year.
Jenny Burbey, who is president of the Colorado Outfitters Association and served on Parks and Wildlife’s stakeholder advisory board on wolf reintroduction and management, also raised questions on the costs involved and how to pay for them.
“We have no actual funding measure. ... We talk a lot about funding. There’s good ideas. But we’re 10 months away (from reintroduction) and those (ideas) are not actually coming to fruition.”
During the 2021-22 state fiscal year the agency spent just over $1.1 million both on the wolf reintroduction effort and dealing with matters related to wolves already in the state, and almost all of that was appropriated by the state legislature through the general fund.
Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Marie Haskett said during the Gunnison meeting that wolf reintroduction is an unfunded mandate.
“Millions of dollars will be spent on this,” she said.
Said Commissioner Betsy Blecha, “We definitely need more funding from the state legislature.”
Vanessa Mazal, a state Department of Natural Resources policy advisor, told the commission that “the legislature is absolutely paying attention to this.”
She said that while no wolf funding bills have been introduced in the new legislative session, her department heard from a lawmaker during a recent hearing that it’s a priority for the legislature, and she expects a “favorable outcome” on the matter this year.
Parks and Wildlife includes a chapter on funding in its draft plan.
“To adequately manage wolves, it has been necessary to augment resources for state wildlife agencies in every other western state where wolves have been reestablished,” the plan says. “To fully implement the elements and strategies of the Plan, a formal wolf conservation program consisting of staff, budget, equipment and other resources will need to be developed within CPW as funding and additional staffing are made available.
“Throughout all aspects of wolf restoration and management (preventative measures, monitoring, research, education, outreach) it will be critical to evaluate staffing needs and associated budget considerations. Further, development of a funding stream that seeks legislative, (non-governmental organization), and partner financial support as necessary will be critical for this program to be successful.”
Lenny Klinglesmith, who also served on the stakeholder group and is a Meeker-area rancher, voiced concern in Gunnison how Parks and Wildlife could be affected if the income side of wolf reintroduction isn’t properly addressed.
“I fear that we could get in a rut of cutting programs and that wouldn’t be good for this agency,” he said.
Hinsdale County Commissioner Robert Hurd called on the Legislature to act. “We want to encourage some contributions of the general fund of the state to help this wolf reintroduction happen versus cutting programs that all of us in the state value,” he said.
Jason Peterson with the Gunnison County Stockgrowers’ Association told the Parks and Wildlife Commission that funding to address wolf-related conflicts has to be secured. He also alluded to the importance of the state succeeding in its efforts to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to secure what’s called a federal 10(j) rule that would allow for lethal management of problem wolves in Colorado even though the wolf is federally listed in Colorado as endangered.
“Without a clear plan where that (wolf) funding is coming from, where the 10(j) rule sits, it’s really hard to continue the collaboration with stockgrowers and ag producers across the state,” he said.
Doug Washburn with Spann Ranches in Gunnison County told the commission, “We’re having these big, in-depth conversations about what we’re going to do (in the wolf plan) and there’s no money to do anything. It’s really putting the cart in front of the horse here.
“... We’ve really got to take a little more time and get into that general fund and get some actual money in front of us so we can have a conversation about what we’re going to do with it.”
La Plata County rancher J. Paul Brown told the commission, “You know, I was in the state legislature. I do not trust the General Assembly. When they can spend their money somewhere else they sure will instead of paying for somebody’s steer that was killed by a wolf.”
The Parks and Wildlife Commission’s next meeting to hear public comments on the wolf plan will be held Feb. 7 at Colorado Mountain College’s campus in Rifle, at 3695 Airport Road.
The meeting tentatively scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.