Like a wolfpack in waiting, lurking in the background of ongoing planning for restoration and management of gray wolves in Colorado is a hot-button issue:
Should hunting of the animals eventually be allowed in the state?
If hunting were ever to occur, it would be years down the road, everyone seems to agree. But debate already is ensuing over whether, short of a change in state law, it would even be legal, much less appropriate, for Colorado Parks and Wildlife to allow hunting of wolves.
Some argue that Proposition 114, the 2020 measure Colorado voters approved requiring restoration of wolves in the state to start by the end of 2023, makes clear that wolves aren’t to be hunted. For others, that’s still an open legal question.
Meanwhile, discussions on the topic of wolf-hunting at meetings of the Stakeholder Advisory Group and Technical Working Group, as they worked to make recommendations to Parks and Wildlife on the wolf restoration and management plan the agency will prepare, concern wolf advocates who responded by commissioning a poll to find out whether Coloradans support trophy-hunting of wolves.
“The people of Colorado definitely don’t want it,” Wendy Keefover, a senior strategist for native carnivore protection for the Humane Society of the United States, said in summing up the poll’s findings, which were released Wednesday.
The survey, conducted by the Missouri-based Remington Research Group late last month, found that 64% of 1,500 responding Coloradans likely to vote in this fall’s election said trophy hunting of wolves shouldn’t be allowed in the state. This included 56% of respondents living on the Western Slope, 57% of Republican respondents, three-quarters of Democratic respondents and 59% of independent ones.
Fourteen percent of those polled were from the Western Slope, 40% were Republicans, 36% Democrats and 24% independents. Remington, a Republican polling firm, said the survey was weighted to match expected turnout results this fall, and the margin of error is plus or minus 2.6% with a 95% level of confidence.
Currently, the gray wolf is federally listed as an endangered species in states including Colorado, meaning hunting the animal is illegal in the state as long as that remains the case. It’s also listed by the state as endangered in Colorado, where only a few of the animals have been known to live in recent years. A May report released by the Technical Working Group, made up mostly of people with expertise in reintroducing or managing wolves in a state or federal capacity, outlined a phased listing/delisting approach. Under that approach, it said phase 1 correlates with the current state-endangered status, and phase 2 would entail a state-threatened status based on a minimum of at least 50 wolves in the state for four successive years. Phase 3 would involve the state delisting the animal but retaining its nongame status. A fourth phase, it said, would be a discretionary one under which the wolf could be designated as a game species, meaning regulated hunting could be allowed.
The group included a Phase 4 footnote saying that inclusion of the phase doesn’t indicate a consensus recommendation by the group on whether the phase should occur, but is intended to demonstrate that phased approaches may potentially include classification as a game species.
“The TWG recognized that determination of whether to move to game classification should consider a variety of information and perspectives and will also be informed by legal considerations including interpretation of authorities relative to the definition of gray wolves in CRS 33-2105.8 as being a nongame species,” the footnote says.
That’s a reference to the state law approved by voters, which include language defining the gray wolf as “nongame wildlife of the species canis lupus.”
Delia Malone, an ecologist and chair of the Wildlife Committee of the Sierra Club’s Colorado chapter, said in an interview earlier this year that the law’s language is clear. She said she participated in the writing of that language, and the science behind it is unambiguous. She said when hunting of wolves occurs, it destroys pack structure, something she said has been demonstrated by what was kind of a “free-for-all” involving hunting of wolves that wandered out of Yellowstone National Park. She said wolves are successful in moderating ungulate numbers when they act as a family, removing old, weak and disabled prey animals and restoring ecological balance.
“When hunted or trapped, those families are split up. Their ability to be a keystone enhancer of biological diversity is destroyed,” she said.
She said that because of the language in Proposition 114, which is a statutory measure, hunting of wolves would be allowed only if that law is changed.
Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Jay Tutchton, an attorney, has argued the same thing in at least one commission meeting and in an interview. While an older state law says that the Parks and Wildlife Commission has the power to declare game species, Tutchton said that under legal rules of statutory construction, later statutes trump earlier ones and more specific ones trump more general ones, which leads him to believe the Proposition 114 language is the controlling law.
He said he thinks if the commission designates wolves a game species without a change in law, it would be sued the next day and lose.
“I think folks who want wolves as a game species need to take their case to the legislature,” he said.
Gary Skiba, who is retired from Parks and Wildlife after a career as a wildlife biologist and served on the Stakeholder Advisory Group, said he doesn’t know if a change in law would be required for wolf-hunting to be allowed. He said he and others at the group’s meetings have asked the question multiple times.
“There’s not been a clear answer to it,” he said.
He said Parks and Wildlife apparently has received verbal communications from the state Attorney General’s Office on the issue, but hasn’t shared those communications with the group.
He said one question is if the Proposition 114 language is a legal designation of wolves as a nongame species, or just a description of their status at the time the law was passed. While people behind the initiative feel the language is clear in its intent, others feel it doesn’t limit the commission’s authority on the matter of the wolf’s nongame/game status, he said.
“From a non-attorney perspective I can argue either side of it. I’m clueless as to what it really means,” said Skiba.
“It’s a legal question. I’m not sure how that’s addressed,” said Renee Deal, a Somerset rancher and hunting outfitter who also sat on the Stakeholder Advisory Group.
“But I do believe that most people who voted on Proposition 114 would say they probably didn’t even realize that it said ‘nongame species,’ and don’t even know what that means.”
Both the technical and stakeholder groups held their final meetings in August, and Parks and Wildlife staff plan to present a draft wolf restoration and management plan to the commission in December, using both groups’ recommendations. Agency spokesman Travis Duncan said the agency hasn’t proposed anything at this point, and the technical group’s recommendations on listing/delisting are up to the commission to ultimately review.
The stakeholder group didn’t reach a consensus on whether hunting of wolves should be allowed, but recommended by consensus that a decision on the issue shouldn’t be made in the restoration and management plan to be finalized in 2023.
Skiba said he opposes recreational hunting of wolves.
“I just don’t see the reason for it,” he said.
He said he doesn’t oppose the use of lethal controls to address wolf conflicts as a last resort, after nonlethal options have been exhausted. But besides seeing hunting of wolves as unnecessary, he cited changing demographics in the state and changing attitudes toward wildlife, as evidenced by the recent survey results.
Deal said she doesn’t have a stance one way or the other on the issue of wolf-hunting, but believes it should be up to the agency to decide if hunting is a necessary tool.
“My position has always been that I believe hunting is a management tool that can be used by CPW. I feel like it’s within their scope to decide whether or not hunting should be implemented for the management of wolves.”
She added, “I think most hunters, most sportsmen would be offended by the term trophy hunting because they don’t believe that’s what they do.”
In their news release about the poll results, groups including the Humane Society and Sierra Club said trophy hunting is hunting where the primary motivation is killing wildlife for photo opportunities and to obtain and display body parts, including heads, hides and capes.
”Trophy hunters kill animals primarily for bragging rights, not primarily for food,” they said.
Deal said there are provisions in Colorado law that make trophy hunting illegal. “Hunting is an ethical method of taking animals either for management purposes or their meat or fur,” she said.
She said she thinks most sportsmen in Colorado believe in the North American model holding that hunting can help with wildlife management and the funding of wildlife management.
The recent poll also found that 62% of respondents said trapping of wolves shouldn’t be allowed.
The groups behind the poll noted that state voters in 1996 approved a state constitutional measure banning trapping on public lands, so trapping of wolves could occur only through a change to that constitution.
Rob Edward, an advisor to the Rocky Mountain Wolf Project who helped lead the 2020 ballot initiative effort, said in the groups’ release, “Numbers don’t lie, and these findings make clear that the people of Colorado want wolves protected. Colorado voters didn’t support restoring wolves so that they might later be trophy hunted and trapped.”