Colorado now officially has a plan for restoring gray wolves to the state, but whether that reintroduction starts happening by the year’s end could potentially hinge on the fate of a bill being considered by state lawmakers.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, meeting Wednesday near Glenwood Springs, gave final approval to the state’s wolf restoration and management plan after a more than two-year process that included numerous stakeholder meetings and public hearings, and thousands of public comments.
Parks and Wildlife said in a news release that the plan clears the way for agency biologists to meet a voter-approved deadline of wolf reintroduction starting by Dec. 31.
But some people read the wolf-reintroduction statute approved by voters in 2020 differently. It says the Parks and Wildlife Commission must “take the steps necessary to begin reintroductions of gray wolves by December 31, 2023.” Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, has told fellow senators that means the process of reintroduction must start by then, and not that wolves have to be on the ground by then.
A bipartisan bill Roberts is a lead sponsor on bars reintroduction from occurring until a federal rule is passed that would provide for more flexibility regarding how gray wolves in the state are managed under the Endangered Species Act. That could potentially delay reintroduction into next year or longer. The bill has passed the Senate, and the House of Representatives late afternoon Wednesday was scheduled to consider giving final approval to its own version. State Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, a sponsor of the bill in the House, said the House version, if approved, would have to go back to the Senate for a concurrence vote.
The bill could face a potential veto by Gov. Jared Polis. The state Department of Natural Resources opposes it due to its potential to delay reintroduction beyond December.
Gray wolves are federally listed as an endangered species in Colorado. At Parks and Wildlife’s request, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife is trying to adopt a rule allowed under the Endangered Species Act that would let the state restore them as an experimental population and manage them with relaxed protections, allowing for some lethal management of wolves, such as in cases of problem wolves attacking livestock.
Sponsors of Senate Bill 256, the measure that would bar reintroduction until that rule is finalized, say it’s necessary to prevent impacts to ranchers and others if the rule is not in place by Dec. 31 and reintroduction begins without it.
Bonnie Brown, executive director of the Colorado Wool Growers Association, told the commission Wednesday, “At this point it’s wishful thinking that it will be in place by December. We don’t know that (will happen) for a fact and it really needs to be in place before we move forward,” she said.
Last week, a bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, that would remove wolves from the Endangered Species List was passed by the House Natural Resources Committee.
Colorado’s wolf plan envisions transferring a total of about 30 to 50 wolves into the state over three to five years, with releases first occurring in the Glenwood Springs/Aspen/Vail area.
Parks and Wildlife also is hoping in the plan to source wolves from Idaho, Montana or Wyoming, or possibly Oregon or Washington. However, 9 News this week quoted Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon as opposing transfer of wolves from there to Colorado, due to concerns about human/wolf conflicts along the Wyoming/Colorado border.
The other states identified in the plan have had either no conversations, or no formal conversations, with Colorado about supplying wolves for reintroduction, according to 9 News. Parks and Wildlife officials said Wednesday in a press conference that they have had informal conversations with other states about sourcing wolves, while waiting on finalizing the plan before starting to pursue formal ones.
The commission made some revisions to a previously released draft wolf plan. Among those changes, it raised a cap on livestock compensation, along with guard and herding animal compensation, to $15,000 per animal killed by wolves. The commission also excluded veterinary expenses from that cap, up to $15,000 or the fair market value of the livestock at issue, so total compensation can be potentially as high as $30,000 per animal.
In a news release, the conservation group WildEarth Guardians worried that the plan may provide too much discretion to Parks and Wildlife staff for issuing permits for lethal killing of wolves.
“The devil is in the details and in the discretion allowed to CPW staff who determine when wolves can be killed,” Lindsay Larris, wildlife program director for WildEarth Guardians, said in the release. “If caution and coexistence are emphasized in those determinations, wolves stand a chance to thrive. If not, there will likely be more conflict than there needs to be.”
The commission can revise its plan and related regulations at any time if there are significant new developments.
“We have worked to come up with a plan that opposing sides can support and become invested in,” Commissioner Dallas May said at Wednesday’s meeting.
Polis congratulated the commission and agency in a phone call about the completion of the plan.