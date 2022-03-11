A federal court ruling restoring Endangered Species Act protections for the gray wolf in Colorado isn’t changing the target date for reintroducing the animal in the state but will make for a more complex and costly process, according to state officials.
Lisa Reynolds, an assistant state attorney general, told the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Thursday that the ruling doesn’t mean the state can’t move ahead with its restoration effort.
“It just means that we have to do it in conjunction with our federal partners and in compliance with federal law,” she said.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White, with the Northern District of California, in February ruled that the Fish and Wildlife Service didn’t adequately consider threats to wolves outside core populations when it decided that gray wolves across the Lower 48 states no longer qualify for federal protection. He vacated the agency’s decision, meaning that gray wolves are again federally listed as threatened in Minnesota and endangered in Colorado and elsewhere in the Lower 48 states, except in the case of the northern Rockies population that was removed from federal protections by Congress.
Reynolds said the Fish and Wildlife Service could appeal the ruling by April 11, but she thinks it more likely than not it won’t do that.
The ruling returned management authority regarding the gray wolf in Colorado to the Fish and Wildlife Service. That complicates Parks and Wildlife’s efforts to begin restoring wolf numbers in the state starting by the end of 2023, as is required by a state ballot measure voters approved in 2020.
Reynolds said the Fish and Wildlife Service “has been extremely cooperative” with state when it comes to the state’s wolf efforts “and they have expressed a desire to continue to cooperate with us.”
She said that if the Fish and Wildlife Service wants to cooperate with Parks and Wildlife’s efforts to reintroduce wolves, it can do that within the requirements of the Endangered Species Act.
“What it means is that there’s going to be a federal legal layer on top of reintroduction of wolves,” she said.
Reid DeWalt, Parks and Wildlife’s assistant director of aquatic, terrestrial and natural resources, said the state is working with the Fish and Wildlife Service on what’s called a 10(j) rule, a provision under the Endangered Species Act under which the federal government could let the state bring in wolves and manage them.
That would require a federal rulemaking process, and DeWalt said that under the National Environmental Policy Act, it would require an environmental impact statement to be completed.
He said the Fish and Wildlife Service has asked the state to cover the estimated $500,000 to $1 million process to have that document prepared by a contractor.
“So it’s expensive, and it will need to be done quickly. The compressed timeline will obviously raise the cost as well,” DeWalt said.
He said Fish and Wildlife Service’s goal is for that federal document to be completed by December 2023, in keeping with the state’s target date for beginning restoration. He acknowledged the timeline is tight for getting it done and said that “it will be a big lift on all our parts to do that,” with it being important in the process to make sure the state and federal plans align so as not to cause issues.
DeWalt said Parks and Wildlife continues to plan to develop a robust program for compensating agricultural producers dealing with losses caused by wolves, and is working hand in hand with the federal government in the case of producers dealing with wolves that have migrated into Colorado already. Some of those wolves have killed livestock.
The Parks and Wildlife Commission recently passed rules letting livestock owners used nonlethal methods to haze wolves to protect livestock.
The Endangered Species Act prohibits taking endangered species, which includes not just killing them but other activities including harming, chasing and harassing them.