As the state of Colorado is working to meet a voter-mandated deadline to start reintroducing wolves into the state by the end of next year, the administration of Gov. Jared Polis also is voicing interest in the idea of bringing back a smaller but feisty creature: the wolverine.
In pondering the issue, the administration is looking back at past work that Colorado Parks and Wildlife had done to consider wolverine reintroduction. State Department of Natural Resources spokesman Chris Arend said a stakeholder process for wolverine reintroduction was undertaken in 2010, resulting in an extensive report and plan for how that reintroduction could be accomplished.
“So, we (DNR) are now taking a look at that report and associated documents and thinking about next steps for wolverines in Colorado,” he said.
Doug Vilsack, DNR’s assistant director of parks, wildlife and lands, told the Parks and Wildlife commission at a recent meeting, “We’re dusting off those old documents and seeing what might we learn from those at this point.”
CPW’s website says the wolverine is the largest member of the weasel family and one of the rarest mammals in North America. Resembling a bear, but about as big as a medium-size dog, the wolverine lives in the high forests and tundra of the Rocky Mountains and generally feeds on smaller prey such as rodents and reptiles, along with carrion, but sometimes will take down larger animals.
Wolverines disappeared from Colorado about 100 years ago. But far more recently one traveled from northwest Wyoming into Colorado before later being legally shot in North Dakota in 2016, according to a Fish and Wildlife Service 2018 species status assessment report that says there also were three wolverine observations by experienced observers in Colorado in 2015.
In 2013, the Fish and Wildlife Service proposed listing the wolverine for protection as a threatened species in the contiguous United States under the Endangered Species Act. It also proposed an experimental, non-essential designation for wolverines in Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming. Scott Jones, executive director of the Colorado Snowmobile Association, was part of the state stakeholder group. He said that under the designation, there weren’t supposed to be changes in forest management due to the presence of wolverines, but reintroduction efforts were seen as a means of boosting wolverine numbers so they would no longer need listing for federal protection.
But the 2013 listing proposal never went forward to begin with. In 2014, the Fish and Wildlife Service withdrew its proposal to list the wolverine and to create the non-essential population designation, finding climate change not to be that great of a threat to the animal. But a federal judge in 2016 disagreed and ordered the agency to again consider listing the animal because of the climate change threat.
In 2020, the agency said the latest science showed that listing the wolverine for protection isn’t warranted. Conservation groups are currently legally challenging that decision.
Andrea Zaccardi, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, which is part of that legal challenge, said only about 300 wolverines remain in the Lower 48 states, and there also is concern how climate change will impact the animals’ denning. Female wolverines excavate birthing dens in deep spring snow.
As for the possibility of Colorado pursuing wolverine reintroduction, Zaccardi said the state has had a lot of success with its Canada lynx reintroduction program.
”Providing scientific studies demonstrate that there is suitable habitat there, I would think we would support that kind of effort for wolverine reintroduction,” she said.
But Jones said, “We don’t want a repeat of lynx.”
While Parks and Wildlife has declared lynx reintroduction a success, environmental groups have sued the U.S. Forest Service, accusing it of rolling back protections for the lynx, listed federally as a threatened species, in the Rio Grande National Forest. Jones said when it comes to reintroduction of wolves or wolverines, it’s important that there be clear management direction that recreation doesn’t pose a threat to the animals and that closing off areas to recreation isn’t needed to protect them.
With Parks and Wildlife already busy with wolf reintroduction, Arend said it’s too early to be considering what wolverine reintroduction would mean in terms of additional time and money demands on the agency, though that would be a consideration.
“But CPW introduces a variety of species all the time and they can do many things at once,” he said.
Jay Tutchton, a Parks and Wildlife Commission member who previously has worked on behalf of environmental groups as an attorney, thanked Vilsack at the recent commission meeting “for dusting off that wolverine file.” He said that he spent time commenting on the wolverine reintroduction issue when it was being considered in 2010, before he became a commissioner, and he remembered reintroduction as being almost ready to go.
“I think we had permission from the federal government, we had a plan, we had a bunch of people excited about it, and then it went into hibernation for whatever reason,” he said.