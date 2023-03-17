Reintroducing wolverines in Colorado could meaningfully contribute to the animal’s conservation in the West, but wouldn’t likely occur for at least a couple of years if pursued due to federal environmental review requirements, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff.
Staff members on Thursday updated the agency’s commission on where things stand on possibly pursuing reintroduction of the species in the state. It’s believed that no more than 300 wolverines live in the Lower 48 states. Brian Dreher, terrestrial section manager for Parks and Wildlife, told the commission that modeling suggests Colorado has 20% of the available wolverine habitat in the western United States, which could translate to potentially 125-150 wolverines living in the state.
“So restoration of the species in Colorado could make significant contributions to wolverine conservation in the United States,” he said.
The wolverine is the world’s largest terrestrial weasel, weighing up to 40 pounds. It’s a solitary animal that scavenges on carcasses and hunts for generally small animals, and it has a home range of up to 150 square miles in the case of males. It has large feet handy for traveling in snow, and big claws for climbing ice fields and trees, and favors living in cold, harsh environments and denning in snow, meaning that in Colorado it would favor the state’s alpine and subalpine terrain.
The wolverine is native to Colorado, but was among species that were killed off in the state in the early 20th century. No confirmed sightings in the state occurred from 1990 until 2009, when a wolverine from the northern Rockies was observed in Rocky Mountain National Park. It spent a few years in the state before heading to North Dakota, where it was killed, Dreher said.
Dreher said 94% of modeled wolverine habitat in the state is U.S. Forest Service land, making the Forest Service an important stakeholder in wolverine restoration in Colorado. Reid DeWalt, assistant director for aquatic, terrestrial and natural resources for Parks and Wildlife, told the commission it’s likely that the release of wolverines in the state would have to occur on Forest Service land, and potentially also federal Bureau of Land Management and national park lands. As a result, a proposed release would have to go through federal environmental review required by the National Environmental Policy Act.
“It’s important to note that NEPA analysis would take time and be expensive,” DeWalt said.
He said that review likely would take two or three years to complete.
Parks and Wildlife is planning to begin releasing wolves by the end of this year in Colorado, but is specifically planning releases on nonfederal land to avoid the need for NEPA analysis on the reintroduction, though wolves are expected to widely inhabit federal lands. Parks and Wildlife has said it didn’t have the staffing or financial resources to do the required analysis for a federal agency to authorize releases on federal lands.
However, the Fish and Wildlife Service is currently conducting NEPA analysis to consider a proposed special rule that would provide Colorado flexibility under the Endangered Species Act in reintroducing wolves, which are federally listed as endangered. Known as a 10(j) rule, it would treat wolves in the state as threatened rather than endangered and in part allow for killing of them to protect livestock.
Under a court order, the Fish and Wildlife Service is expected to decide by November whether the wolverine should be federally listed for protection as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. If that happens, Colorado could similarly pursue a 10(j) rule to allow for management flexibility of reintroduced wolverines in the state. DeWalt said if it’s not listed in November, but listing of wolverines and federal protections occurs after reintroduction occurred in the state, the state could pursue another federal rule exempting some federal restrictions for activities by Parks and Wildlife and on private land. But it might be harder to get exemptions from restrictions on federal land designed to protect wolverines from certain activities.
Parks and Wildlife previously had worked on a wolverine reintroduction plan, but DeWalt said that effort was halted due to a lack of federal assurances that land uses wouldn’t be restricted if the wolverine was listed in the future for federal protection.
“This concern continues to exist with some of the stakeholders involved in restoration in the past,” he said.
Parks and Wildlife began exploring the idea of pursuing reintroduction again after the administration of Gov. Jared Polis expressed interest in the idea. It already had a draft restoration plan in hand from the last initiative, and last year it contracted to have Bob Inman, a leading expert in wolverine biology, update the plan. Parks and Wildlife staff are currently reviewing that plan.
Park and Wildlife also expects to undertake a stakeholder consultation process at some point in the potential reintroduction process, after having involved the ski industry, agricultural interests, loggers, conservation organizations and others in the previous initiative.
DeWalt said the required next step is pursuing reintroduction is getting required legislative authority to reintroduce the species, and there is some talk about lawmakers about introducing a bill this year that would provide that authority.
Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Jay Tutchton is an attorney who previously worked on behalf of environmental groups to try to get the wolverine listed for federal protection. He told fellow commissioners that he finds the idea of wolverine reintroduction in Colorado exciting.
“One, it’s very rare that wolverine reintroduction has taken place. I don’t know that any other state has done it, so we would be trailblazing from just a learning perspective,” he said.
But he said he also has seen projections showing that Colorado’s wolverine habitat is better than where the animal now exists in the Lower 48 because of Colorado is more likely to maintain deep, persistent snowpack in the face of climate change.
“So we really could save the species in the Lower 48,” he said.