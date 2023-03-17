Wolverine

The wolverine is the world’s largest terrestrial weasel, weighing up to 40 pounds. It’s believed that no more than 300 wolverines live in the Lower 48 states.

Reintroducing wolverines in Colorado could meaningfully contribute to the animal’s conservation in the West, but wouldn’t likely occur for at least a couple of years if pursued due to federal environmental review requirements, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff.

Staff members on Thursday updated the agency’s commission on where things stand on possibly pursuing reintroduction of the species in the state. It’s believed that no more than 300 wolverines live in the Lower 48 states. Brian Dreher, terrestrial section manager for Parks and Wildlife, told the commission that modeling suggests Colorado has 20% of the available wolverine habitat in the western United States, which could translate to potentially 125-150 wolverines living in the state.