A Mesa County air-quality advisory that was issued Saturday and limits wood-burning will continue at least through 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
It’s an attempt to minimize the impacts of a temperature inversion common to wintertime that traps pollutants low in the Grand Valley.
Thomas Orr, acting air quality specialist for Mesa County Public Health, said that local air-quality conditions, when it comes to fine particulate matter, were in the moderate category Monday, and the advisory is a conservative measure aimed at preventing conditions from worsening.
“That’s what we’re after with these advisories is to keep the air from going into unhealthy levels,” he said.
The advisory went into effect Saturday after inversion conditions began setting in.
It applies to woodstoves not certified as cleaner-burning by the Environmental Protection Agency and to fireplaces, except in cases in which those devices are a home’s primary source of heat.
Inversions occur during nonwindy conditions when cold air gets trapped at ground level, failing to mix with warmer air above it.
Mark Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, said such stagnant air masses trap pollution from burning, automobiles, smokestacks and other sources in the low-level atmosphere.
He said that for nearly the past week, nighttime temperatures locally have been below average, often falling into single digits, with daytime highs not exceeding the 20s or low- to mid -30s.
Higher-elevation temperatures locally have been fairly similar, whereas they normally would be a lot cooler.
He said snow covering the ground can reinforce the low-level cooling; where there isn’t snowcover, the sun can potentially heat things up more and contribute to the air mixing.
Locally, such inversions occur nearly every winter, especially around now, when seasonal temperatures typically are lowest, Miller said.
“Around this time of year, it’s pretty common,” he said.
Miller said it’s possible that there could be enough wind today and into Wednesday to help clear things out, but otherwise the next weather system that could break the inversion isn’t expected until the weekend.
Miller said the trapped haze can be particularly noticeable in the mornings when the sun is coming up.
Orr said if people can’t see the mountains across the valley because of haze, it’s probably not a good time to do heavy exercise outside, and that also can provide a pretty simple gauge of whether to burn or not.
He added that masks don’t filter out fine particulates.
If the amount of fine particulate matter in the air increases in the county, local air quality would next move into the category deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Orr said fine particulates can penetrate deep into the lungs and have all kinds of adverse health effects.
Compliance with the requirement applying to wood-burning “is largely voluntary,” Orr said.
“However, when we get complaints, we refer those to our code enforcement people and try to get them to educate the people to have respect for their neighbors, burn approved materials, that kind of thing,” he said.
Orr said, “We really need people to burn clean, dry wood in (stoves and fireplaces), not green wood, not trash. It’s not a good place to get rid of plastics, stuff like that, because it really pollutes the air.”
Outdoor residential burning always is prohibited this time of year in the county, but is allowed in the spring and fall.
The designated spring residential burning season is March 1 through May 31.
Agricultural burning is allowed year-round, with a permit, on days when conditions are considered appropriate. Orr said that local residents particularly above 6,000 feet in elevation like to do some agricultural burning while there is snow on the ground to reduce the fire risk, but inversions typically don’t impact areas above that elevation.
When inversion conditions are in effect, Mesa County Public Health also encourages measures such as avoiding idling cars, tuning them and keeping them properly inflated to help reduce air pollution.
Orr also added that people worried about their air quality aren’t helping that air quality if they do things such as burn candles indoors or smoke or vape.
Orr encouraged people to check the Mesa County Public Health website for no-burn advisories before doing any burning.
The site also has information on open burning and a link to an EPA site showing what stoves are EPA-certified.