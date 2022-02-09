Xcel Energy is planning two public meetings this month about its proposal to replace and relocate a 65-year-old, 4-mile-long power line in the Fruita area.
The utility says it is proposing replacing the 69-kilovolt line, located in Fruita and unincorporated Mesa County, to increase electric reliability and reduce potential safety risks associated with aging poles and equipment.
The existing line runs from the Fruita Substation, which is south of the Colorado River and just east of Colorado Highway 340, to the Uintah Substation, which is west of downtown Fruita between Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 6. The line crosses federal Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation land and private property.
Xcel spokeswoman Michelle Aguayo said in an email that the company is looking at options for a new location for the line because it can’t take the existing line out of service to replace it.
She said the options include building the new line adjacent to the existing one.
“The new infrastructure will help improve electric service to homes and businesses in Fruita and Mesa County,” she said.
Xcel says that depending on the route selected, about 3.5 to 4 miles of the line will be rebuilt.
A section of the line near the Uintah substation was rebuilt in the 1990s.
Xcel is evaluating eight route options. Aguayo said the existing line and some route options Xcel is considering are near residential areas.
“We always consider this as well as land use issues in our analysis and conversations with the public,” she said.
She said Xcel is “just beginning this process and outreach to residents, business owners and stakeholders regarding the project, which is an important part of the process.”
Xcel says on its website for the project that later this year it will file for permits with the City of Fruita, Mesa County and BLM, and it expects them to be considered and approved late this year.
“We will begin our design and engineering process in mid-2022 and work with landowners to secure easements when we have selected a final route,” Xcel says on the project website, www.transmission.xcelenergy.com/Projects/Colorado/fruita-uintah-69–kv-rebuild. Construction is expected to start early next year and be completed later that year.
Aguayo said the project cost will be determined by the eventual route that is proposed, as that will affect the type, size and number of transmission line structures.
Xcel plans to host an in-person open house and an online meeting to provide information on the project and take public comment on potential route options.
The in-person meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fruita Community Center.
No formal presentation is planned, so landowners and other stakeholders are encouraged to attend any time.
The online meeting will be held on Feb. 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. It will be a Microsoft Teams Live event that can be viewed on mobile device or desktop computer. The link for that meeting will be posted at the project website.
People with questions or comments on the project can contact Xcel by emailing to Fruita69kVrebuild@xcelenergy.com, using the comment form on the project website or calling a toll-free number, 855-839-8864.