A local school focused on cost cutting when they built their existing building. The roof caved in — because of their misplaced focus. We have an option. We can build schools or prisons. Prisons are far more expensive and inmates only absorb taxes. They don’t generate them. I hope we in this Grand Valley can focus on the values of education and not the costs.
Instead of blaming Dominion, doubters should accept the fact that the rest of us who voted are ready for a change of ideas and leadership. Congratulations to the winners of the City Council election, I am looking forward to a new chapter and book!
We are in a drought yet I pay $130 a year to the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District for water I can’t use. Others on the ditch can water 24 hours a day and nobody will impose water restrictions on them. Why doesn’t the city or county help people get access to ditch water so we can save domestic water?
There sure are some very polite and helpful people in this world. Last Sunday afternoon I came out of Safeway on Horizon with my cart full of groceries when a man across the aisle came to me and said “I’m going to unload your groceries for you.” He did so and took away the empty cart. Thank you from that lady!
Everybody knows that before you cowboy up, you scrape off what your horse left under your boots. Up the road, they probably refer to it as Mesa Magic.
Thank you to all the nurses and staff that take care of the elderly in a hospital setting. We tend to complain a lot about not getting enough sleep etc, but we know you are just trying to save our lives which involves monitoring and getting us out of bed. Your great care and compassion to our needs is greatly appreciated.
A huge thank you and blessings on the Safeway shopper who returned my purse on Saturday!
Still waiting to hear why we need wolves in western Colorado. Seems the politicians can’t even make up a reason.
Your “freedom to choose” does not mean that you can choose not to wear a mask in a business that still requires them. Your freedom allows you to choose to patronize a business that no longer requires masks. A private business has the right to still require masks, and it is our responsibility as citizens to either respect their choice to do so or find a place that suits our needs better. Please take the time to read the full announcement from Mesa County Public Health, not just the headlines that fit your narrative.
Spending $85,000 on “Where Life Leads”? Yeah that will bring tourists in like crazy! It’s esoteric.
COVID outbreak at Delta Police? Why aren’t police and first responders required to be vaccinated? Don’t they interact with the public?