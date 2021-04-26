A ninth Colorado man is facing federal charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
Jacob Travis Clark, of Trinidad, was arrested and released on a $10,000 bond Thursday, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Denver. He is accused of unlawfully entering a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and obstruction of justice and Congress.
An arrest warrant for Clark issued March 5 includes stills from police body cameras and closed-circuit TV footage from inside the Capitol that show him in a mob that entered the building. An unidentified witness compared footage of Clark’s face against a driver’s license photo to verify his identity, according to the warrant.
At one point in the surveillance videos, Clark, 32, squares up to fight with a plainclothes Capitol police officer before other rioters come between the two, documents say. Later Clark leads a crowd of rioters to advance on uniformed Capitol police officers, forcing the officers to retreat back into the building.
A police officer’s body camera captured an exchange between Clark and another officer, according to court documents. Clark put his hands on an officer and said, “Next time we’re coming with [unintelligible].”
The officers responded that they were just doing their jobs and, according to the warrant, “Clark screams ‘So were the Nazis!’” Clark then screamed “Stand down!” at the officers.
Investigators also recovered GPS data from a phone registered to Clark that showed the phone moved across the country in the days before the riot. Data also located the phone inside the Capitol during the riot itself, and closed-circuit TV footage showed Clark talking on his phone at one point. An unidentified witness told investigators that Clark called his brother during the event and was “verbally bragging” about participating in the siege, the documents say.
Clark is scheduled to appear via video in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Wednesday. Eight other Colorado men have been arrested in the months since the riot occurred. Five people involved in the riot died.