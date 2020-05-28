Too many families know firsthand the challenges associated with helping a loved one fight to retain his or her mental capacity. A client we’ll call Sandy is the latest in a line of thousands that are on the front line of that challenge on the Western Slope; she has been the care provider for her husband for several years and when we were introduced to her, she was unfortunately caught in the position where her husband no longer could designate her as his agent to handle his financial affairs.
In our last column, we talked about how someone in Sandy’s position can solve the problems that arise when there is no medical power of attorney; in this column, we’ll discuss how Sandy is handling similar challenges when there is no general or financial power of attorney, but there are matters that must be managed for her husband.
In such cases, the law allows Sandy to become a court-appointed conservator for her husband’s financial and/or general (nonmedical) affairs. A conservatorship allows her to make all nonmedical decisions for her husband that he cannot make for himself. Similar to the process for appointment as a guardian, Colorado law prescribes a specific set of actions and findings that must be present before someone can act as another person’s conservator.
Last column we talked about the qualifications of someone attempting to become a guardian; very similar requirements exist for Sandy to be qualified as a conservator. She must be at least 21 years of age and must have a relationship with her husband that explains why he would want the her to be his conservator. In addition, Sandy cannot be incapacitated herself or incapable of handling all conservator duties and it is possible that Sandy may have to undergo a criminal background check and provide a credit report, although a court may waive those requirements and did for Sandy.
Once we helped determine that Sandy was qualified, we helped her file the petition and other court documents, explaining the reasons why a conservatorship was necessary. In Sandy’s case, as in most situations, the court appointed a “court visitor” to interview the family and provide a recommendation. All of that information was made available to other immediate family members (including the adult children) and they were given at least two weeks to decide if they can support the request or object to it. Finally, there was a hearing so that the judge could review all of that information with Sandy and other interested family members.
Once Sandy was appointed, she can now make financial and general (nonmedical) lifestyle decisions for her husband, but will do so under the watchful eye of the judicial system. At prescribed intervals, Sandy must file reports with the court that describe actions taken on behalf of her husband. She also happens to be her husband’s medical guardian, but it is not a requirement that the same person handle an affected person’s financial and medical affairs. And, in fact, sometimes it is actually a good idea to split those responsibilities.
Much like our prior discussion on the process to obtain a guardianship, it is better for the family when possible to be proactive and have each family member sign a financial or general durable power of attorney designating someone to act on his or her behalf so that the family is not later required to go through the conservatorship process, file conservatorship reports, etc. A general durable power of attorney takes less than an hour to prepare and less than 10 minutes to read; under the right circumstances, it can play a very important role in a person’s estate plan.
