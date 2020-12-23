North Face controversy
is a lesson for all of us
The North Face, a maker of popular outdoor recreation apparel, has put itself in an awkward position.
A Houston-based energy company, Innovex Downhole Solutions, says it was recently denied an order of jackets by the North Face. Innovex wanted to buy 400 North Face jackets customized with the company’s logo as a Christmas present for its employees.
The North Face hasn’t responded to inquiries from several media outlets, so we’re left with only one version of the story. But in Innovex’s telling, the energy company didn’t meet the North Face’s “brand standard” because it’s in the oil and gas business.
Innovex has seized the opportunity to point out the obvious. The North Face relies on synthetic fabrics made from hydrocarbons to produce much of its outdoor gear. Maybe that was the entire point of putting in the order — to force the North Face to acknowledge that it owes some part of its success to the energy sector.
A Grand Valley-based outdoor apparel manufacturer, Loki, has no problem selling its products to energy companies — a stance that hearkens back to Loki’s founding. The owners decided early on not to make “political” statements by denying sales based on brand considerations. That’s a nod to Loki’s employees who have wide-ranging political views, said owner Seth Anderson.
“It’s not our place to tell them how to think,” he said.
The Colorado Oil and Gas Association recently bought some jackets emblazoned with COGA’s logo, Anderson said.
Innovex says it had previously purchased clothing directly from the North Face in the past without issue. In rejecting the order this time, the North Face has ignited “the Streisand Effect,” calling attention to an incongruity it would have preferred to avoid.
All makers of outdoor equipment are in the same predicament. They sell their products to people who love the great outdoors. They want to promote an eco-friendly image. But that comes with a risk of being called out for hypocrisy.
Let’s face it: we’ve all got oil on our hands. Fossil fuels are intertwined with every modern convenience known to man. Fertilizers, medicine, appliances, food packaging — the list goes on and on — reflect a massive dependence on hydrocarbons. We have written in this space many times about the enormous benefits to mankind — particularly in Third World food production — afforded us by the oil and gas industry. We can’t simultaneously enjoy these things and condemn the industry that delivers them to us.
Hopefully there’s a lesson here for the North Face and other makers of outdoors equipment — one that involves a more nuanced stance on drilling and energy production. Promoting more clean energy and a carbon-neutral economy is fine. So is questioning the appropriateness of drilling in certain spots. But these positions should be balanced with showing some appreciation for the men and women who do the hard work of getting raw oil and gas out of the ground an into the pipeline to become fertilizers, polar fleece and space-age materials, not to mention a reliable source of energy.
We all need to get knocked off our high horse now and then. The North Face finds itself now brushing dirt (and egg) off its face.