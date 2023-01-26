Where one story ends, another begins.
North Fork High School’s story began two years ago when Paonia and Hotchkiss, two prep wrestling stalwarts, merged because of low enrollment. Now, the Miners are chiseling their own legacy.
North Fork High School’s story began two years ago when Paonia and Hotchkiss, two prep wrestling stalwarts, merged because of low enrollment. Now, the Miners are chiseling their own legacy.
“You heard talk about it for years. When it finally came, it came pretty fast,” said Nate Wiggins, North Fork’s coach. “I welcomed the change. It was different but I knew the kids.”
Wiggins wrestled at Paonia for Andy Pipher and coached the Eagles in their final days.
There’s a generational gap in the Paonia/Hotchkiss rivalry. Wiggins remembers the rivalry’s brightest moments well, as do many of the longtime residents of the area.
But for the current Miners, the faces of the future of wrestling for the towns, it was more old news while they were coming of age.
“The older generations had more of a problem with it, some of them were upset about it,” said Charlie Miller, a North Fork sophomore who wrestles at 144 pounds. “The kids, not so much.”
Malachi Deck, North Fork’s top guy at 215, and Ace Connolly, who wrestles at 150, were at Paonia for its final two seasons. Deck said the rivalry had tapered off by the merger. But he and Connolly still had some memories of freshman duals being packed to the brim with fans.
By the time North Fork High School was born, the athletes were acclimated to working together.
“Our football teams merged together for practice so that eased us into the merger,” Connolly said.
Deck agreed.
“We also combined our baseball teams so we got to know each other pretty well,” Deck said.” Over the summer, the (wrestling) coaches put together a bunch of stuff to get us together.”
North Fork hasn’t yet reached the heights Paonia and Hotchkiss did in their heyday.
Deck recalls Paonia’s wrestling turnout declining in the school’s final year and neither school had a full team. Connolly thinks North Fork hasn’t been able to establish its own legacy yet, but it’s getting there.
“It’s a shaky start. I don’t know if we’ve implemented a lot of the traditions that we used to have,” Connolly said. “But as the school grows older, we’ll build our own traditions. That’s four years of new North Fork High School students.”
Miller and Treyven Stevens will be part of that first North Fork-only class.
The sophomores never experienced the rivalry as athletes and have only known North Fork. Stevens, who wrestles at 126, said he was surprised by the number of kids at the school after the merger. On top of having more classmates, he said that everyone is benefiting from the eight coaches on staff.
“The coaching is adapting to each other really well. Paonia is the (fundamentals) and Hotchkiss is the muscle and grit,” Stevens said.
The merger also combined the best athletes from both schools as talent was no longer being diverted.
Now in year two, North Fork is making waves in the wrestling world.
Nine Miners make an appearance in the latest On the Mat rankings. Miller is ninth at 144 and Stevens is 13th at 126.
Connolly, Deck and Sam Ware all appear to have a shot at being the school’s first state champion. Connolly is ranked second at 150, Deck is fifth at 215 and Ware is third at 285.
Wrestling is about more than hardware in Wiggins’ eyes, it’s about building a community. And he sees just that with the marriage of two longtime rivals.
“We’re trying to compete and we got some young kids. We got probably the best coaching staff in the area,” Wiggins said. “The community support for this wrestling team this year has been excellent and it feels like it’s really starting to come together.”
