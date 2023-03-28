Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Novel Cup opens second location in Clifton

Novel Cup Clifton

NATHAN DEAL/The Daily Sentinel

The second Novel Cup coffee shop in the Grand Valley, located at 3260 F Road in Clifton, opened two weeks ago.

After nearly a year and a half of operating the Novel Cup in the comfy confines of its tiny shack on the corner of Grand Avenue and Sixth Street just outside the Mesa County Central Library, Rachael LaTurner was finally ready for more room to breathe, brew and bake.

When she noticed a space for lease at 3260 F Rd. in Clifton next door to El J’s Mexican Fast Food, she leapt at the opportunity. Two weeks ago, she officially opened the Novel Cup’s second location for coffee, baked goods and burritos there after building out the interior, such as the countertops, floors and kitchen, herself.

