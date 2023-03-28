Novel Cup opens second location in Clifton

After nearly a year and a half of operating the Novel Cup in the comfy confines of its tiny shack on the corner of Grand Avenue and Sixth Street just outside the Mesa County Central Library, Rachael LaTurner was finally ready for more room to breathe, brew and bake.
When she noticed a space for lease at 3260 F Rd. in Clifton next door to El J’s Mexican Fast Food, she leapt at the opportunity. Two weeks ago, she officially opened the Novel Cup’s second location for coffee, baked goods and burritos there after building out the interior, such as the countertops, floors and kitchen, herself.
LaTurner uses the Clifton location’s kitchen to do all her cooking for both locations.
“I had been renting a kitchen to do my cooking,” LaTurner said. “I was working here and I would leave here after we closed and I would still have to go and do my cooking and everything. I knew I wanted to expand.”
Having more space in Clifton will also allow LaTurner to get her family members even more involved in the business than they already are.
“My son works for me, my stepdaughter works for me, and I have a daughter with a brain injury that I want to be able to come work for me but the one at the library is just so small that it wouldn’t facilitate her being there,” she said. “My goal’s always been to hopefully get another location where she could come to. Our plan is for her to come and do story time once a week or come and help wipe tables and take orders and help out.”
This is the second time LaTurner has managed a business in Clifton. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was the manager of the Clifton Denny’s.
Once the pandemic struck, LaTurner decided she wanted change in her life, so she moved to Honduras to become a Scuba diving instructor for a resort on the island of Utila. One day, however, she received a call informing her that one of her grandsons in the Grand Valley had nearly drowned, so she returned as soon as she could.
“You have to take a ferry from Utila to the island of Roatán and then fly into the States,” LaTurner said. “The island kind of took charge and helped get me onto a ferry and get me to Roatán and then I had a driver waiting for me that literally drove on the sidewalks to get me to the airport to get me home. Within 24 hours, I was off of my remote little island and back here with my other grandkids.”
She said her grandson is doing “amazingly well” now and that, after the incident, she decided to stay on the Western Slope.
Coincidentally, it wasn’t long after her return that she noticed that two sisters were selling the Novel Cup.
“It’s one of those things where I came back to help with my other grandkids and the things that are important in life kind of changed,” LaTurner said. “This came up for sale and it just spoke to me that this was what I needed to do, so I ended up buying it and took it over and made it my own.”
LaTurner said she’s enjoyed her first 15 months running the Novel Cup and implementing her own preferences into its business model. She believes the expansion to Clifton is a crucial development in the Novel Cup’s success.
“It’s been good. We had some trial and error of things. They used to outsource their burritos from Denver and I now make everything from scratch here at the store, so everything here is locally made and sourced,” LaTurner said.
“My hope with the two locations is that, when I have downtime and I’m at that store, I’ll be able to cook and maintain everything we need at both stores.”