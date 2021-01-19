By CARLYLE CURRIER
Health care has always been a critical issue for rural Colorado communities, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only increased its importance. Often facing fewer options, longer driving and waiting times and limited access to comprehensive care and services, rural Coloradans deeply depend on a system that provides both accessible and affordable care.
That’s why Colorado’s farming and ranching families living in rural parts of our state are deeply concerned about proposals to create a state government- controlled public health-care option. As rural Colorado struggles to recover from the pandemic, is now really the right time to experiment with an untested health-care system that could worsen the challenges local hospitals face?
To be clear, “economic uncertainty” is putting it lightly. In truth, the outlook for Colorado’s hospitals and health-care providers is grim well into this year, according to a new report from the Colorado Hospital Association (CHA). Based on their projections, Colorado hospitals are facing a drastic decline in revenue between $4.5 billion and $7.1 billion in 2020 and this year — for a roughly 15% revenue loss each year.
Rural health care is already feeling this severe economic pressure, with hospitals and other providers either struggling to keep their doors open or reducing the availability of care. And, let’s face it, these vital community-centered institutions were on a razor-thin margin before COVID-19 hit, with the CHA reporting three dozen Colorado hospitals operating in the red prior to 2020. Farmers, ranchers and other rural families don’t have other options. If families can’t access these local centers, there is nowhere close left to go.
That’s why we are sounding the alarm bell now because — even without some of the new health-care schemes being proposed by politicians in Denver — rural Colorado will be lucky if local hospitals can weather the storm of this pandemic without being forced to shut their doors to vulnerable patients for good.
Consider the real threat that the state government-run public option poses for that Colorado’s health-care landscape. According to a study by the Common Sense Policy Roundtable, a state-run public option could translate to more than $1 billion in revenue cuts for Colorado hospitals.
This would disproportionately hurt rural hospitals. While urban hospitals would see a 3% reduction in revenue, hospitals in rural, farming and ranching communities would face cuts more than twice as high, with revenues slashed by 6.3%. With that kind of revenue loss, we know what the consequences are: scaling back hospital staff, reducing services, passing costs onto patients or shutting down entirely.
There are no silver linings in the public option for rural Colorado.
In fact, none of these options would help improve health care in the communities that need it most. Moreover, according to another report, a state government option would barely make a dent in Colorado’s uninsured rate, only lowering it by 0.3%. If expanding access to care, lowering costs and getting more Coloradans covered are the ultimate goals, then the state government option fails this test.
How do we know that? Consider the state of Washington’s experiment with the public option. Residents there have seen health-care premiums increase by 5% compared to average rates for 2020. Stressing rural health-care providers while raising premiums on Coloradans is not a recipe for a better 2021 for farming and ranching families.
Affordable and accessible health care is vital for rural Colorado. But Denver politicians need to take a careful look at the state of rural health care in the wake of COVID-19 before imposing a massive expansion of government health care. Our hope is that they will look at strengthening the current system, and fixing its flaws, instead of trying to create a new one that will hurt local hospitals, threaten rural communities and increase costs — all while failing to significantly expand coverage.
Carlyle Currier owns Currier Ranch in Molina, Colorado. He is president of the Colorado Farm Bureau.