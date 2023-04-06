The impending marriage of Queen Hippolyta of the Amazons (L. Knight) and Duke Theseus of Athens (Austin Jensen) sets the stage for comedy, trickery, love potions and mixups in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare. The colorful play featuring a large cast of Colorado Mesa University students will be performed Thursday through Sunday, April 13–16, and Thursday through Saturday, April 20-22, at Robinson Theatre in CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
Celebrate Colorado Pint Day on Thursday, April 12, by supporting a Colorado brewery. This limited-edition glass featuring a design by a Colorado artist can be purchased to support the Colorado Brewers Guild. Among the participating breweries that will have the glass are Base Camp Beer Works, Ramblebine Brewing Co., Rockslide Brew Pub and Trail Life Brewing in Grand Junction and Copper Club Brewing Co. in Fruita. Info: coloradobeer.org.
Tyler Walton and his daughter, Marlee Walton, look for the queen bee in a live bee display at last year’s Palisade International Honeybee Festival in Palisade. The 2023 event will open with an art exhibit and reception Friday, April 14, at the Blue Pig Gallery and the outdoor festival in Palisade Town Plaza on Saturday, April 15. Info: palisadehoneybeefest.org.
“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Damsel,” featuring an oversized tiger trout, is one of 10 films that will be shown at the 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. The festival is hosted by Grand Valley Anglers. Info: avalontheatregj.com.
Celebrate Colorado Pint Day on Thursday, April 12, by supporting a Colorado brewery. This limited-edition glass featuring a design by a Colorado artist can be purchased to support the Colorado Brewers Guild. Among the participating breweries that will have the glass are Base Camp Beer Works, Ramblebine Brewing Co., Rockslide Brew Pub and Trail Life Brewing in Grand Junction and Copper Club Brewing Co. in Fruita. Info: coloradobeer.org.
ANNA LONG/Special to the Sentinel
ANNA LONG/Special to the Sentinel
SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
“Cafe Murder: A Dinner Theatre Murder Mystery” will be offered by Fruita Monument High School students.
SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
See the musical “The Wizard of Oz” at Grand Junction High School featuring local actors with Absolute Dance Performing Arts.
Sweet as honey and buzzing like a hive, the Palisade International Honeybee Festival has plenty of attractions planned for Friday and Saturday, April 14–15.
From 5–8 p.m. Friday, the Blue Pig Gallery, 101 W. Third St., in Palisade will host a reception for its festival-related art exhibit. There will be hors d’oeuvres, honey wine and talks by experts.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Palisade Town Plaza at Third and Main streets, the festival will have a street fair, vendors, live music, food trucks, a honeybee costume contest, children’s spelling bee (at 2:30 p.m., with signup 30 minutes prior), talks by experts on bee-related subjects and cooking with honey demos and more.