041223-otc-tylerfarr.jpg

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

COUNTRY ROCKIN’

Tyler Farr is a classically trained opera singer. Consider that while listening to “Redneck Crazy,” “Whiskey in My Water” and “A Guy Walks Into a Bar.”

041223-otc-midsummernightsdream.jpg

JONAH HOKIT/Colorado Mesa University

The impending marriage of Queen Hippolyta of the Amazons (L. Knight) and Duke Theseus of Athens (Austin Jensen) sets the stage for comedy, trickery, love potions and mixups in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare. The colorful play featuring a large cast of Colorado Mesa University students will be performed Thursday through Sunday, April 13–16, and Thursday through Saturday, April 20-22, at Robinson Theatre in CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
Palisade Honeybee Festival
Buy Now

CHRISTOPHER TOMLINSON/The Daily Sentinel

Tyler Walton and his daughter, Marlee Walton, look for the queen bee in a live bee display at last year’s Palisade International Honeybee Festival in Palisade. The 2023 event will open with an art exhibit and reception Friday, April 14, at the Blue Pig Gallery and the outdoor festival in Palisade Town Plaza on Saturday, April 15. Info: palisadehoneybeefest.org.
041223-otc-flyfishingfestival.jpg

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Damsel,” featuring an oversized tiger trout, is one of 10 films that will be shown at the 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. The festival is hosted by Grand Valley Anglers. Info: avalontheatregj.com.