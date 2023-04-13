THURSDAY, APRIL 20
STAGING BLUEGRASS
For four days, forget tickets and soak up music at the Palisade Bluegrass Bash from Thursday through Sunday, April 20–23, in Palisade.
There will be 20 bluegrass acts on four stages, and it's all free.
It will begin with a kickoff party featuring the Foggy Memory Boys from 7–10 p.m. Thursday on the Brew Stage at Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., in Palisade.
It will continue starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday and at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday on various stages.
Along with the Brew Stage, fans can find music on the Cider Stage at Talbott's Cider Co., 3782 F¼ Road, the Livery Stage at Palisade Livery Saloon, 215 S. Main St. and The Happy Camper Stage at Delroco Cellars, 785 Elberta Ave.
Lineup and schedule: palisadebluegrass.com, facebook.com/PalisadeBluegrassBash.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
TOE TO TOE
Colorado West Performing Arts Company is preparing something original for the final dance production of its first season.
After offering three full classic ballets — “Cinderella,” “The Nutcracker” and “Peter Pan” — the new local professional ballet company will offer “Classics, Romantics, and Modern Day Works.”
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 21–22, and at 2 p.m. Saturday.
This production will mix up dance styles a bit with contemporary pieces along with some excerpts from well-known ballets.
Tickets cost $20–$40 at Ticketmaster.com.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
ICE CUBE LIVE
If you are lucky, you might just score a verified resale ticket to see Ice Cube.
Otherwise, you're straight outta luck.
The hip hop and gangsta rap artist will headline R&B's Big Badass BBQ 2 show at 3 p.m. Saturday at Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave.
Ice Cube is set to perform a full 75-minute show with lights and videos walls and music from his N.W.A. days to current tracks, according to local promoter R&B Sound Reinforcement.
This show will open the amphitheater for its 2023 season, which includes concerts from Flo Rida, Dwight Yoakam, Little Feat and Incubus.
Info: theampgj.com, Ticketmaster.com.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
EARTH DAY
Celebrate Earth Day at Southwest Arbor Fest and a downtown art event.
• Southwest Arbor Fest will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Park with a Colorado Craft Beer Tasting (pre-sale tickets at bit.ly/3U6syss), vendors, booths, food trucks and cornhole tournament. Live music will start at 11 a.m. with James Williams & The Faith Peddlers and guest Donny Morales.
A tree giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. with a dozen seedling varieties available while supplies last.
• GJ Earth Day: Artists Celebrating the Earth will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lowell Village Commons, 310 N. Seventh St.
There will be local art to admire, art activities and food vendors.