The Grand Valley’s own Still House String Band will be the “artists at large” for the Palisade Bluegrass Bash from Thursday through Sunday, April 20–23, in Palisade. The Bash will feature 20 bluegrass acts playing on four stages in the Palisade area. Admission is free. Info: palisadebluegrass.com.

Colorado West Performing Arts Company will present intricate and eye-catching choreography with “Classics, Romantics, and Modern Day Works” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 21–22, and at 2 p.m. Saturday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Tickets for this professional show are available at Ticketmaster.com. Pictured is dancer Alyssa Pankey.
Ice Cube will open the 2023 concert season at Las Colonias Amphitheater with a full show during R&B's Big Badass BBQ 2 at 3 p.m Saturday, April 22. This show is sold out. If verified resale tickets exist, they will be available at Ticketmaster.com.
Southwest Arbor Fest
Celebrate both Earth Day and Arbor Day at Southwest Arbor Fest from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Lincoln Park. There will be a Colorado Craft Beer Tasting, vendors, live music, seedling giveaway and more.