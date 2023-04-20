FRIDAY, APRIL 28
DANCE MOVES
Ren McCormack, the new kid in town, refuses to go along with the town's ban on dancing, a rule instituted in deference to the local preacher.
Winning other teens and the preacher's daughter to his side, Ren works to change the ban as the story unfolds in “Footloose,” the Tony-nominated musical adapted from the 1984 film.
The Theatre Project's opening performance of “Footloose” will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Junction High School auditorium, 1400 N. Fifth St.
Performances continue at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 29–30.
Tickets cost $25 for adults, $19 for seniors, $10 for children at 970tix.com and at the door.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
BACK TO SCHOOL
If you are curious about the old two-story Loma School, here is your chance to tour the building while learning some Mesa County history.
The Mesa County Historical Society will host a History Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Loma School, 1349 Teller St., in Loma.
There will be history presentations, author talks, vendors and children's activities. You can even sign up to share your own stories of attending school in the Grand Valley during a 3:30 p.m. story hour.
Admission is free, donations accepted.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
PAINT BRUSHES OUT
A giant mural is ready to be painted and community members of all ages are invited to help out.
The mural is at 704 Horizon Drive and the painting will go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 29–30. It will be a paint-by-number affair with supplies provided.
There also will be free barbecue and live music.
This event is hosted by the Horizon Drive District, Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department and Horizon Optimist International.
Info: horizondrivedistrict.com.
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
FUR LAUGHS
With more than 25 pets — dogs, cats, parrots, doves, mini-pig and mini-horse — the Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is out for smiles and laughs.
The family-oriented show usually can be seen in Las Vegas, but at 4 p.m. Sunday it will be at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St.
Tickets cost $30 for adults, $20 for children and seniors at mesatheater.com.
All of the dogs and cats in the show were rescued from animal shelters and trained by Gregory Popovich. The animals will show off skills and stunts in the show that incorporates clowns, juggling and balancing acts.
Info: mesatheater.com, comedypet.com.
MONDAY, MAY 1
JAZZ TICKET
Vocalist Lisa Kelly and trumpet player J.B. Scott are well-known in jazz circles, each with lengthy lists of jazz festival credits and awards.
The musicians will be clinicians at a Colorado Mesa University Jazz Festival for middle and high school students that will end with a concert. Community jazz aficionados are welcome to attend.
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Robinson Theatre in CMU's Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St. Tickets cost $18 for adults, $15 for seniors.
This concert likely will include a variety of music from Kelly and Scott's repertoire of jazz standards from the Great American Songbook, big band, modern jazz, swing, Bossa Nova, funk and more.