ART NIGHT
Pop into an art opening or reception for April’s First Friday.
Check the Entertainment Calendar for details about those art event, but definitely have these two on your radar.
“What Were You Wearing” will open with a reception from 5–8 p.m. Friday at ArtLight Therapy & Studios in the Lowell School, 310 N. Seventh St. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and this art installation takes on assumptions made about victims of sexual assault.
Another art happening is a pop-up Steampunk Art Show & Sale from 3–7 p.m. Friday at Kannah Creek Brewery, 1960 N. 12th St. There will be local art to see, a Steampunk costume contest (6:30 p.m.) and more.
GET A TASTE
Mixing block party with festival, the Home Loan Taste of the Grand Valley returns for 2023 as an outside event with “Samples and Sips.”
The event will be from 3–7 p.m. Friday in the parking lot in the 500 block of Colorado Avenue.
The samples will be from eight local food trucks and the sips will be from local wineries and breweries.
There will be live music and block party games as afternoon becomes evening.
Tickets cost $20 in advance at tasteofthegv.com. Day-of tickets will cost $25.
This event is a fundraiser for United Way of Mesa County and the 43 local nonprofit programs it supports.
SPRING FOR MUSIC
Fill up on Grand Valley music, beer and food with the Spring Music Fest in Fruita.
This mini-music festival will be from 4–10 p.m. Saturday at Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., in Fruita.
There will be two stages with music from Just as Well, Wowzers and TBP Joe.
Tip: Make it a two-night deal and check out local bluegrass musician Clinton Knorpp at 6 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Copper Club.
IT’S EGG-CITING
Easter is nearly here bringing with it egg hunts and Easter bunny sightings.
One event celebrating the season is the Egg-citing Easter Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 655 Struthers Ave.
Those attending can get pictures with the Easter bunny, play cornhole, join a scavenger hunt, draw with sidewalk chalk or get their faces painted.
Tickets cost $10 for individuals or $20 for a family of two or more. Tickets can be purchased at strivepsp.ticketspice.com/easter-extravaganza.
The Egg-citing Easter Extravaganza is hosted by STRiVE Colorado, which serves and supports individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.
NEW JAM DIGS
The Tuesday Night Jam officially has a new home.
The popular gathering for musicians can be found from 7–10 p.m. each Tuesday at Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave.
Two Rivers’ stage, built-in PA system and big dance floor are a good fit for the Jam and its fans, according to organizers of the event.
The Jam formerly was located at Charlie Dwellington’s, which recently changed ownership and has been remodeled and reopened as Good Judy’s Bar and Club.
The weekly Jam has a core group of musicians — drummer, keyboard player, bass player and guitarist — and musicians are welcome to bring an instrument or their voice and jump in and play.
Info: Troy Douglas at 970-314-7004.