Steampunk

Pixabay

ART NIGHT

Pop into an art opening or reception for April’s First Friday.

Taste of the Grand Valley
Copper Club Brewing

Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

Copper Club Brewing Co. in Fruita
040523-otc-eastereggevent.jpg

METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

The Egg-citing Easter Extravaganza will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 655 Struthers Ave. The event will include plenty of activities, including photos with the Easter bunny. Tickets and info: strivepsp.ticketspice.com/easter-extravaganza.
061522-news-TuesdayNightJamFeature08-ml
Buy Now

People dance and enjoy the music during Charlie Dwellington's Tuesday night jam at the bar on Tuesday, June 14.