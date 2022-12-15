MAGIC OF ‘THE NUTCRACKER’
Clara, Sugar Plum Fairy, Cavalier, Snow Queen and the Nutcracker, of course, are ready to take you to a grand Christmas party and into the Kingdom of Sweets with the holiday ballet “The Nutcracker.”
Opening night for the production will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
Performances of the ballet will continue at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. both Thursday and Friday.
“The Nutcracker” will be the second stage outing for Colorado West Performing Arts Company, a new professional ballet company based in Grand Junction.
Along with attending a ballet that is a holiday tradition for many, those who attend “The Nutcracker” will get to see the company’s nine professional dancers and its trainees, along with younger dancers from several dance studios in the Grand Valley.
Tickets range from $30–$55 at ticketmaster.com.
“I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” a concert that aims to help Grand Valley youth struggling with homelessness, is back for the holidays in 2022.
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road.
It will feature soprano Stefanie Anduri, baritone Graham Anduri, pianist and organist John Howard, guitarist Javier de los Santos and violist Charles Hebenstreit.
Admission is free, and donations will be accepted for Karis Inc., also known as The House, which offers help to local homeless youth.
This concert originally was planned for 2021, however it was canceled because of COVID-19.
A “new and improved” version of the concert will be presented on this Thursday by Sing For Your Lives, a vocal performance and music advocacy group.
Info: singforyourlives.com.
Make plans to be part of a Hanukkah event that is taking place in hundreds of U.S. cities, including Grand Junction.
A public menorah lighting will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mesa County Courthouse, 544 Rood Ave.
In addition to the menorah lighting, there will be Hanukkah music, dreidels and activities for children. There also will be latkes and doughnuts, which are traditional Hanukkah foods.
This event is being coordinated by Chabad Jewish Community Center of Aspen. Hanukkah, which lasts eight days, began Dec. 18.
Info: ccaspen.com.
There are two days to go until Christmas! Wrap up some of that last-minute Christmas shopping and stop by Orchard Mesa Cruisers for an acoustic showcase and singer/songwriter shindig.
Featuring local musicians Chris Bollman and Misti Dawn, this shindig will start at 8 p.m. Friday at Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50.
Admission is $7.
You could watch “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” again.
Or you could get down to the Christmas Eve Party with Rick Mancuso and The Gang starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way.
Admission is free.
Enjoy the show, but don’t do anything that will result in finding coal in your stocking tomorrow morning.
Info: warehouse 2565.com.
