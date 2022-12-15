122122-otc-nutcracker.jpg

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Colorado West Performing Arts Company will present the holiday classic ballet “The Nutcracker” on Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 21–23, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

MAGIC OF ‘THE NUTCRACKER’

Clara, Sugar Plum Fairy, Cavalier, Snow Queen and the Nutcracker, of course, are ready to take you to a grand Christmas party and into the Kingdom of Sweets with the holiday ballet “The Nutcracker.”