WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28
LAST LAUGH
Get ready to goodbye to 2022 in good humor with the Bits & Brews Comedy Show.
Featuring local comedians with Joke Junction Standup Comedy, this show will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave.
Since this show may include content intended for adult ears, look for it in Edgewater's back dining room
Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased through eventbrite.com.
For information about Joke Junction and this event, as well a link to tickets, go to facebook.com/jokejunctionstandup.
FRIDAY, DEC. 30
KEYS TO THE PARTY
The Dueling Pianos are back at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five to help you greet the new year, but if you've waited until now to get a ticket, you're in the standing room-only zone (or worse. It could be sold out!)
There are two options for seeing Dueling Pianos show at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way.
First is the Dueling Pianos Dinner Show from 7–11 p.m. Friday at Warehouse. Standing-room only tickets cost $10. All other tickets are sold out.
And then there's the Dueling Pianos Rockin' New Year's Eve Party that will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, and ring in 2023. DJ Max also will be part of this New Year's Eve party.
Standing-room only tickets cost $20. All other tickets are sold out.
Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com or though links at warehouse2565.com.
SATURDAY, DEC. 31
A LOT OF 'NUNSENSE'
Four nuns are on ice, literally. They're in the convent deep freeze after having died of botulism related to a cooking accident that killed 52 sisters. A few sisters were out playing bingo, so they survived.
All the dead were buried except for four because the convent ran out of money. So the Little Sisters of Hoboken decide to put on a talent show to raise funds in order to bury the last four nuns.
Of course, that show turns into complete and hilarious “Nunsense,” as the audience will discover during this aptly named musical.
“Nunsense” is High Desert Opera's fully-staged, year-end show and will be performed at 1:30 p.m. and 7: 30 p.m. Saturday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
Tickets cost $15–$40 and can be purchased at ticketmster.com, at the Avalon Theatre box office or by calling 970-263-5757.
For information, go to highdesertopera.org.
SATURDAY, DEC. 31
JOIN THE PARTY
There are plenty of options offering hours of New Year's Eve fun leading up to the start of 2023.
Copper Club Brewing Co. in Fruita will host a dance bash with Wowzers and other groups.
Orchard Mesa Cruisers plans a pajama party.
Cruisers Bar on Horizon Drive will host Union of None and a silent auction to benefit suicide prevention efforts.
Zolopht will be back on Mesa Theater's stage.
The Feisty Pint has asked folks to dress up as their favorite decade for a Through The Decades party.
Even Mesa County Libraries will get in on the fun with a special story time, dance party and balloon drop for kids.
Check out the Calendar for information about these and other New Year's Eve events.
MONDAY, JAN 2
LOOKING ROSY
It's college football bowl season and The Granddaddy of Them All starts at 3 p.m. Monday on ESPN. The 2023 Rose Bowl will feature Utah vs. Penn State.
For those more interested in the Rose Parade — amazing floats and bands going 5½ miles down Colorado Avenue in Pasadena, California — it can be viewed at 9 a.m. Monday on network TV.
Of course, the Rose Bowl isn't the only bowl game happening Monday.
The Reliaquest Bowl (Mississippi State vs. Illinois), Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (Tulane vs. USC) and Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (LSU vs. Purdue) also will be played Monday.
For a full bowl schedule, including the two college football playoff semifinals set for Saturday, Dec. 31, go to bit.ly/3YDTe5M.
