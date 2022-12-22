Microphone

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

LAST LAUGH

Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, will host the Dueling Pianos for two upcoming shows. The Dueling Pianos Dinner Show will be Friday, Dec. 30, and the Dueling Pianos Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Party will be Saturday, Dec. 31. Tickets and information about the shows can be found at warehouse2565.com.
Get ready to laugh and enjoy the music of “Nunsense,” performed by High Desert Opera at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. This will be a full-length presentation of the comedic musical with a live orchestra. Go to highdesertopera.org for information.
Greet 2023 with a party, dancing, a live performance or show. Check out this calendar for some of the many options for having a celebratory New Year’s Eve on Saturday, Dec. 31.
