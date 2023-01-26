It’s wonderful to see the place we know and love get the positive publicity it deserves! It will hopefully give the area an economic boost with increased tourism.

While I think it’s deserved, I am concerned about losing the solitude and pristine condition of our outdoor amenities that make the Grand Valley a special place to live.

I don’t like it! Our roads, local establishments, trails and campgrounds will be overrun with tourists and we will become the next Moab.

I don’t care. I just want the city to get moving on retail marijuana.

Vote

View Results