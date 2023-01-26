020123-otc-kevinvonkampen.jpg

Percussionist Kevin Von Kampen will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the Love Recital Hall in the Moss Performing Arts Center at Colorado Mesa University. This concert is part of CMU’s Guest Artist Series. Tickets can be purchased at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.

Percussion goes far beyond a drum set. Take in some of the variety in percussion instruments during a concert featuring a percussionist from Tampa, Florida.

A Black History Month exhibit is one of the shows opening at The Art Center for February’s First Friday. An opening reception will be from 6:30–9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the center, 1803 N. Seventh St. Along with this event, February’s First Friday will feature receptions and exhibit openings at various local galleries, including a Nonprofit Announcement Show at 7 p.m. Friday at Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 514 Main St.
The light and shadows of a full moon on Grand Mesa, here streaking through the aspen along the Waterdog Ski Trail, are mesmerizing. As long as you're well-prepared, a moonlight ski can be mystical.
Jane Austen
An Austen Fair celebrating the Regency Era and author Jane Austen, pictured, will be from 4–6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Margery Ballroom, upstairs at 523 1/2 Main St. It will be followed by an English Country Dance with a dancing lesson at 7 p.m. and dancing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. For information, go to sites.google.com/view/geekpartiesevents.