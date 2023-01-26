SOUND CHOICE
Percussion goes far beyond a drum set. Take in some of the variety in percussion instruments during a concert featuring a percussionist from Tampa, Florida.
Kevin Von Kampen will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Love Recital Hall of Colorado Mesa University’s Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12 St.
This concert is part of CMU’s Guest Artist Series. Tickets cost $18 for adults, $15 for seniors at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
Von Kampen, who is a member of the music faculty of the University of South Florida, has performed with various touring artists, including “Weird Al” Yankovic and Michael Bolton. He has worked in commercial music, been a part of recording and shows, according to information about Von Kampen and other musicians in the series at coloradomesa.edu.
Info: kvonkampenmusic.com.
ART RECEPTIONS
This is February’s First Friday in Grand Junction, a day when many local galleries and studios will host receptions and highlight artists.
Among the events planned for Friday is a show celebrating a gallery’s recently obtained nonprofit status. The Uncanny Valley Art Gallery Nonprofit Announcement Show will open at 7 p.m. Friday at the gallery at 514 Main St.
Also set for First Friday is an opening reception from 6:30-9 p.m. for a Black History Month exhibit and the Members’ Show at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
In addition, “Images From the Hinterlands” is set to open Friday at Confluences Studios, imconfluencestudios.com.
Look under Friday in the Entertainment Calendar for information about other first Friday gallery openings and exhibits.
IN THE MOONLIGHT
Get a moonlit view of Grand Mesa during an upcoming Full Moon Ski & Bonfire Party.
This party with cross country skiing and snowshoeing by the light of the moon will be from 6–8 p.m. Saturday at the County Line Trailhead off Colorado Highway 65 on Grand Mesa.
There will be hot chocolate, s’mores and a bonfire to keep you warm while you’re not skiing on a candlelit trail or taking a guided tour.
Bring your own cross country skis or snowshoe equipment, a headlamp and a reusable mug.
This free event will be hosted by the Grand Mesa Nordic Council that grooms and maintains the Nordic ski trails on Grand Mesa and also offers cross country skiing lessons, clinics and races.
Info: gmnc.org.
SINGING COMPETITION
Eight vocalists are in the finals of the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra Guild’s Young Artist Competition.
At 7 p.m. Saturday in the Love Recital Hall in CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St., the finalists will sing to win the competition’s top prize: $2,000 and a performance spot with the symphony.
While the judges will decide the top three winners, the audience will vote for who will receive the Audience Choice prize of $500.
Tickets to see this competition unfold cost $10 and can be purchased through gjso.org.
The Young Artist Competition is an annual contest that rotates between musicians focused on piano, solo instruments and voice, according to gjso.org.
REGENCY ERA PARTY
It likely will take little persuasion to get fans of English author Jane Austen to drop pride and prejudice, gather sense and sensibility and get themselves to the Austen Fair and English Country Dance.
The Austen Fair, a Regency Era celebration, will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Margery Ballroom, upstairs at 523 ½ Main St.
For the first hour, participants can visit booths where they can try embroidery, watercolor, calligraphy, games, coloring and make shadow pictures. There will be music and a photo booth.
At 5 p.m., “Scenes of Love and Heartbreak” adapted from Austen’s books, will be performed followed by a simple tea at 6 p.m.
Admission is free to the Austen Fair, which is organized by Geek Parties of the Grand Valley.
It will be followed by an English Country Dance in the Margery Ballroom with music from the local Celtic band Fifth Reel.
The dance will start with a lesson to review dance steps and instructions at 7 p.m. followed by the dance at 7:30 p.m. Admission to the dance costs $10 for adults, $76 for students older than 18 and $5 for children ages 10–17.
For the fair and the dance Regency Era “attire is admired by not required,” according to Geek Parties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.