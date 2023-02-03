020823-otc-spencercrandall.jpg

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

See country music artist Spencer Crandall in a show from 7–11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way. Harper Grace will open the show.

AT THE MIC

Spencer Crandall, who originally came to Grand Junction in 2013 to be a defensive lineman on Colorado Mesa University’s football team, is coming back to town.

020823-otc-masquerade.jpg

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

The She Has a Name Masquerade Valentine’s Soiree is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Two Rivers Winery & Chateau, 2087 Broadway. The event is a Valentine’s Day-themed fundraiser for She Has a Name, a nonprofit with a mission to provide school sponsorships for teen girls leaving abusive sutiations in Kenyan slums. For information, go to shehasname.info/general-5.
Classic film, movies

Pixabay
020823-otc-byuensemble.jpg

MARK A. PHILBRICK/BYU

International Folk Dance Ensemble members are shown performing “Volyn” from Ukraine. The ensemble will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. The performance, “Journey: Reflections,” will include dances from cultures around the globe.