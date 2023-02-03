AT THE MIC
Spencer Crandall, who originally came to Grand Junction in 2013 to be a defensive lineman on Colorado Mesa University’s football team, is coming back to town.
This time he’ll have a guitar in hand as he performs in a country music show from 7–11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Warehouse 25Sxity-Five, 2565 American Way.
Harper Grace will open the show. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased through warehouse2565.com.
It was the guitar and country music that Crandall turned to when injuries ended his football aspirations at CMU.
The musician’s career goals are different than those he had as a CMU student, however football memories are never far off, especially when preparing to go on stage.
“It feels eerily similar. It’s the same butterflies, the same anxiety, and the preparation is similar. Football takes a lot of preparation and so does music,” Crandall said in an interview for a Daily Sentinel story last year.
Crandall’s fourth studio album, “Western,” was released in October, about a month after he made his Grand Ole Opry debut.
Info: spencercrandallmusic.com.
FARM OPENING
There’s a new arts marketplace in Fruita, and its two-day grand opening will be a great time to check it out.
The Fruita Arts Recreation Marketplace, or FARM, will have its grand opening from 4–8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at 160 S. Park Square, in downtown Fruita.
“FARM is part private creative working space, part retail, art and outdoor recreation marketplace, and built to cultivate community,” according to a news release.
During Friday’s portion of the grand opening, the studios will be open, there will be activities for kids with Rocky Mountain PBS, beer and food will be available to purchase and the band Big Dominguez will begin playing at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, the open studios and kids activities will be joined by yoga, art demos with painting, ceramics and more demos, a cupping demo and book event with a local writer.
FARM has more than 20 members, five retail spaces and many studio spaces.
Info: farmfruita.com.
VALENTINE’S DATE
Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, but Saturday, Feb. 11, seems to be a hot date for getting out to a Valentine’s Day-themed event.
The Sweet Heart Run will start things off on Saturday with a morning 5K and 10K — preregister by Friday, Feb. 10 — organized by Fruita Parks and Recreation.
A Valentine’s Grind DJ show will go into the night at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St.
For those not feeling the Valentine’s Day vibes this year, there’s a Not Your Valentine DJ show at Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave.
Special dinner and drink options abound, so we suggest you look up what is available at your favorite restaurant now and hope you’re not too late!
And for folks who would like to support a cause while celebrating with their valentine, there’s the She Has A Name Masquerade Valentine’s Soiree at 7 p.m. Saturday at Two Rivers Winery & Chateau. There will be local, live jazz, hors d’oevres, desserts, a silent auction and more.
This event supports the nonprofit She Has a Name, which offers school sponsorships for teen girls rescued from the sex trade in Kenya.
Info: shehasaname.info.
ON THE SCREEN
Step back nearly 100 years to the days when black-and-white films put to music or sound effects filled theaters.
That is the feeling you’ll get as the silent comedy film “Sherlock Jr.” comes on screen at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
Tickets cost $5 for adults, $3 for children at the Avalon’s box office and ticketmaster.com.
“Sherlock Jr.” will lead off the Avalon Centennial Film & Lecture Series, which is part of the centennial celebration for the theater that opened Jan. 5, 1923. Each month through November, the series will screen a film from a different decade of the Avalon’s 100 years.
“Sherlock Jr.” was released in 1924 and stars Buster Keaton and Kathryn McGuire. Keaton plays a poor man who wants to become a detective. He is in love with a beautiful girl, but is framed by his rival for a theft from the girl’s father. Despondent, Keaton’s character falls asleep and dreams he is a famous detective, thus the film’s name of “Sherlock Jr.”
In the minutes prior to the film’s screening, a local film expert will give an introduction with details about the film and how it fits into the Avalon’s history.
The series’ next film, “King Kong,” will be shown March 13.
GET IN STEP
A international celebration of dance and culture is coming to Avalon Theatre.
The International Folk Dance Ensemble from Brigham Young University will present the program “Journey: Reflections” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets cost $15 at ticketmaster.com.
“Journey” will feature dances from more than a dozen nations, among them Ukraine, Romania, China, Wales, India, Tonga and the United States.
The ensemble is made up of 28 dancers, seven musicians and four technicians from BYU’s dance department.
“The ensemble offers one of the broadest spectrums of folk dance performed by a single group of its kind,” according to news release.
“Careful attention is given to every detail of cultural representation in choreography. A spectacular variety of beautiful costumes recreate regional dress from throughout the country,” the news release said.
